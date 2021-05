Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on MSNBC, to answer viewer questions. Topic #1—is this pandemic under control? And if not, what might cause more illness and death? Read on for five essential pieces of life-saving advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Had COVID and Didn't Know It.