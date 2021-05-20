Flood Warning issued for Refugio by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 09:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bee; Goliad; Inland Refugio A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN SAN PATRICIO SOUTHWESTERN GOLIAD...SOUTHWESTERN REFUGIO AND BEE COUNTIES At 951 AM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Beeville, moving southeast at 35 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. This storm will be near Skidmore around 1000 AM CDT. Papalote around 1015 AM CDT. St. Paul around 1025 AM CDT. Sinton around 1030 AM CDT. This includes the following highways Interstate 37 between mile markers 20 and 26. US Highway 181 between mile markers 582 and 622. US Highway 59 between mile markers 686 and 704. US Highway 77 between mile markers 622 and 648. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.