Flood Warning issued for Refugio by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-19 21:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 11:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/crp. Target Area: Refugio The Flood Warning is extended for the following river in Texas Mission River at Refugio affecting Refugio County. For the Mission River...including Refugio...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Mission River At Refugio. * From this evening until further notice. * At 8:00 PM CDT Wednesday, the stage was 13.0 feet. * Flood stage is 23.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river will crest near 24.7 feet Thursday morning, then begin to fall, dropping below flood stage late Thursday afternoon. * Impact...At 26.0 feet, moderate lowland flooding occurs. Flooding occurs in the city park including the pavilion building. Below are the latest river stages and stage forecasts: Fld Observed Forecasts (9 pm) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Sun Mon Mission River Refugio 23.0 13.0 Wed 8 pm 21.5 10.3 9.2 13.8 6.6alerts.weather.gov