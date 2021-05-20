newsbreak-logo
Refugio County, TX

Flood Warning issued for Refugio by NWS

weather.gov
 6 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-19 21:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 11:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/crp. Target Area: Refugio The Flood Warning is extended for the following river in Texas Mission River at Refugio affecting Refugio County. For the Mission River...including Refugio...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Mission River At Refugio. * From this evening until further notice. * At 8:00 PM CDT Wednesday, the stage was 13.0 feet. * Flood stage is 23.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river will crest near 24.7 feet Thursday morning, then begin to fall, dropping below flood stage late Thursday afternoon. * Impact...At 26.0 feet, moderate lowland flooding occurs. Flooding occurs in the city park including the pavilion building. Below are the latest river stages and stage forecasts: Fld Observed Forecasts (9 pm) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Sun Mon Mission River Refugio 23.0 13.0 Wed 8 pm 21.5 10.3 9.2 13.8 6.6

alerts.weather.gov
Bee County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bee, Goliad, Inland Refugio by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 09:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bee; Goliad; Inland Refugio A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN SAN PATRICIO SOUTHWESTERN GOLIAD...SOUTHWESTERN REFUGIO AND BEE COUNTIES At 951 AM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Beeville, moving southeast at 35 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. This storm will be near Skidmore around 1000 AM CDT. Papalote around 1015 AM CDT. St. Paul around 1025 AM CDT. Sinton around 1030 AM CDT. This includes the following highways Interstate 37 between mile markers 20 and 26. US Highway 181 between mile markers 582 and 622. US Highway 59 between mile markers 686 and 704. US Highway 77 between mile markers 622 and 648. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
Bee County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bee, Refugio by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 08:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bee; Refugio THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTH CENTRAL SAN PATRICIO WEST CENTRAL REFUGIO AND SOUTHEASTERN BEE COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Corpus Christi.
Bee County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bee, Refugio, San Patricio by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 10:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 11:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bee; Refugio; San Patricio The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central San Patricio County in south central Texas West central Refugio County in south central Texas Southeastern Bee County in south central Texas * Until 1115 AM CDT. * At 1027 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Skidmore, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Papalote around 1055 AM CDT. St. Paul around 1115 AM CDT. This includes US Highway 181 between mile markers 600 and 618. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH
Aransas County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Aransas, Coastal Refugio, Coastal San Patricio by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 02:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 02:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coastal Aransas; Coastal Refugio; Coastal San Patricio; Inland Refugio; Inland San Patricio A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHWESTERN ARANSAS...EASTERN SAN PATRICIO AND SOUTHWESTERN REFUGIO COUNTIES At 203 AM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Bonnie View, or 8 miles northeast of Taft, moving southeast at 10 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Rockport, Taft, Ingleside, Aransas Pass, Gregory, Bayside, Bonnie View, Copano Village and Fulton. This includes the following highways US Highway 181 between mile markers 634 and 638. US Highway 77 between mile markers 636 and 642. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.
Aransas County, TXweather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Bee, Coastal Aransas, Coastal Calhoun, Coastal Kleberg by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 03:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-02 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Bee; Coastal Aransas; Coastal Calhoun; Coastal Kleberg; Coastal Nueces; Coastal Refugio; Coastal San Patricio; Goliad; Inland Calhoun; Inland Kleberg; Inland Nueces; Inland Refugio; Inland San Patricio; Jim Wells; Live Oak; Victoria DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of south Texas. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Aransas County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Aransas Islands, Bee, Calhoun Islands, Coastal Aransas by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 03:34:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-02 08:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Aransas Islands; Bee; Calhoun Islands; Coastal Aransas; Coastal Calhoun; Coastal Kleberg; Coastal Nueces; Coastal Refugio; Coastal San Patricio; Duval; Goliad; Inland Calhoun; Inland Kleberg; Inland Nueces; Inland Refugio; Inland San Patricio; Jim Wells; Kleberg Islands; Live Oak; McMullen; Nueces Islands; Victoria AREAS OF FOG EARLY THIS MORNING Areas of fog will continue to develop over the Coastal Plains early this morning. Visibilities will range generally from 1/2 mile to 3 miles. Patchy dense fog, with visibilities around 1/4 mile or less, will also occur. The fog will dissipate by mid morning as temperatures and winds increase. Use caution if traveling as visibility may change rapidly within a short period of time. Use low beam headlights when driving in fog, and leave extra distance between your vehicle and the vehicles of other motorists.
Aransas County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Aransas Islands, Bee, Calhoun Islands, Coastal Aransas by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-01 04:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-01 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Aransas Islands; Bee; Calhoun Islands; Coastal Aransas; Coastal Calhoun; Coastal Kleberg; Coastal Nueces; Coastal Refugio; Coastal San Patricio; Goliad; Inland Calhoun; Inland Kleberg; Inland Nueces; Inland Refugio; Inland San Patricio; Jim Wells; Kleberg Islands; Live Oak; Nueces Islands; Victoria FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of south Texas, including the following areas, Aransas Islands, Bee, Calhoun Islands, Coastal Aransas, Coastal Calhoun, Coastal Kleberg, Coastal Nueces, Coastal Refugio, Coastal San Patricio, Goliad, Inland Calhoun, Inland Kleberg, Inland Nueces, Inland Refugio, Inland San Patricio, Jim Wells, Kleberg Islands, Live Oak, Nueces Islands and Victoria. * Through this evening * Rainfall amounts of 4-6 inches with isolated totals in excess of 10 inches will be possible. * Low-lying and poorly draining areas, as well as urban locations could experience flooding. Heavy rainfall in a short period of time could cause creeks and small streams to overflow. A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation. Please monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should flash flood warnings be issued.