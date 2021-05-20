newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

End of an era: Microsoft’s Internet Explorer to be retired next year

By Mike Murphy
Posted by 
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 6 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

More than two decades after the epic browser wars of the 1990s, Microsoft's Explorer will finally join Netscape Navigator in the great scrap heap of history.

www.marketwatch.com
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Internet Browser#Microsoft Corp#Internet Explorer#Microsoft Edge#Google Chrome#Google Inc#Netscape Navigator#Msft#Aapl#Safari#Firefox#Windows Users#Statcounter Data#Blog#April#Today#History
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
News Break
Google
News Break
Windows 10
Related
Softwarewccftech.com

Turn On Windows Startup Sound In Your Windows 10 Computers In Just A Few Steps

Remember there was a time before Windows 10 when starting up our computers meant hearing an iconic Windows Startup sound that all of us associated with Windows or looking at our desktop screens? You could be at a bar, and if the Windows Start chime played, you would always think that someone just started their computer. Well, sadly, the sound existed on Windows 7 and versions older than that.
Public SafetyDark Reading

47% of Criminals Buying Exploits Target Microsoft Products

Researchers examine English- and Russian-language underground exploits to track how exploits are advertised and sold. RSA Conference 2021 – Microsoft products accounted for 47% of the CVEs that cybercriminals request across underground forums, according to researchers who conducted a yearlong study into the exploit market. The research spanned more than...
Softwaremakeuseof.com

Microsoft Is Retiring Its Azure Blockchain Service After Six Years

Microsoft's first fully supported foray into the world of blockchain technology, the Azure Blockchain as a Service, is set for closure in September 2021. Microsoft confirmed that existing deployments on the Azure Blockchain will continue to receive support until that date, but as of May 10, 2021, the blockchain is no longer accepting new projects or submissions.
SoftwareNeowin

Microsoft Edge Dev is now available for users on Android

A couple of weeks after making Edge Canary available for Android users, Microsoft has now released Edge Dev for Android (spotted by Techdows). Just like with the Canary release, the Dev branch release is based on version 91 and comes as a part of the company’s plans to unify the browser’s codebase across platforms. With this release, both desktop and mobile Edge Dev builds are now on version 91.0.864.11, with Canary branch builds having moved to version 92.
Softwarehowtogeek.com

How to Get Workbook Statistics in Microsoft Excel

When you need to see how many formulas, pivot tables, or form controls you have in a spreadsheet or workbook, check out the Workbook Statistics feature in Microsoft Excel. Here’s how it works. Viewing statistics in Microsoft Word is helpful for seeing the number of pages, words, or characters. But...
SoftwarePosted by
Forbes

Microsoft Fights Google With Windows 10’s Perfect Weapon

Microsoft has reportedly stopped working on Windows 10X. Widely seen as a response to the ongoing rise of the Chromebook, does this mean that Microsoft has walked away from the challenge?. Far from it. Now Microsoft can focus on the tools that Windows 10 already has to take on ChromeOS....
Softwarewinbuzzer.com

Microsoft Brings Features from Doomed Windows 10X to Windows 10 21H2

Microsoft was all ready to launch Windows 10X alongside the Windows 10 May 2021 Update that is currently shipping. However, in classic Microsoft fashion, the company pulled the plug on the project at the last minute. So, the modular version of Windows 10 is another Microsoft idea that is being unceremoniously dumped, but what about its features?
SoftwareThe Windows Club

How to stop Microsoft from tracking you on Windows 10 computer

One of the most precious things, nowadays, is data and one of the most controversial questions is “Is my data safe?”. Privacy is a major concern and almost all companies, be it Apple, Google, Microsoft, etc are guilty of data collection. We have already seen how you can change Windows 10 Privacy settings – that should suffice for most but if you are looking for more ways to stop Microsoft from tracking you on your Windows 10 PC, then this post will help you.
Softwaresiliconangle.com

Microsoft makes Teams more consumer-friendly with new features

Microsoft Corp. today released a collection of new features to Microsoft Teams in a bid to make the collaboration application a more compelling alternative to services such as Zoom for consumers. Launched in 2017, Teams is a popular chat and videoconferencing application mainly used among knowledge workers. Microsoft disclosed in...
TechnologyPosted by
TechRadar

Apple iCloud Documents ends next year: how to save your data

Apple has announced that its legacy service of managing documents in iCloud is ending in May next year. When iOS 10 was announced back in 2016, a service and an app called iCloud Documents was unveiled, where you could save and manage data on your iPhone or iPad. However, there was confusion as to how the application worked, and a year later it was refactored as the Files app you see today.
TechnologyUbergizmo

Google Chrome For Desktop Gets ‘Back-Forward Cache’ Feature

If you use Chrome on your mobile device, you might notice how when you go back and forth between pages it loads kind of instantly? This is because Chrome on mobile, specifically Android, has a feature called “back-forward cache” that basically keeps a page “alive” temporarily so that if you go back or go forward, it will load instantly instead of you having to wait.
Technologywindowscentral.com

Is it time for Microsoft to move on from the Windows 10 brand?

With recent reports indicating that Microsoft is putting Windows 10X on the backburner in favor of focusing efforts on Windows 10 desktop, the question is: What comes next? After all, Windows Desktop has been proceeding as-is for quite a while now, and though it's a decades-in-the-making achievement, all good things must come to an end. So should that end be now, and if so, what should Microsoft rebrand with or move on to?
TechnologyPosted by
BGR.com

If you use Google’s Chrome browser, install this update immediately

There are plenty of things you can do to keep yourself safe while browsing the internet, and near the top of that list is making sure that all your apps and programs are up-to-date. For example, Google rolled out Chrome 90 to the stable channel for Windows, Mac, and Linux on April 14th with dozens of security fixes, but less than a week later, another update has arrived that everyone who uses Google’s browser should install as soon as possible.
ComputersThe Windows Club

Windows cannot connect to the printer

Network Printer error 0x00000002,0x0000007a, 0x00004005, 0x00000057, 0x00000006. To fix these network printer errors, follow these suggestions:. Continue reading to learn more about these steps in detail. 1] Restart Print Spooler. The Print Spooler service lets you connect the printer to your computer. If this service is not running, you cannot...
Computerslaptopmag.com

Surface Laptop 3 falls to $799 in epic Windows PC sale

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 may be showing its age, however, it's still one of the best laptops to buy. This week, Best Buy is taking up to $200 off select Windows laptops including the excellent Surface Laptop 3. As part of the sale, the Surface Laptop 3 is down...
Cell PhonesCNET

Buying an iPhone SE? These are the major upgrades Apple made in the second-gen phone

Apple's fans who love smallish phones ticked an item off their wish list in 2020 -- the latest iPhone SE arrived last April, though technically Apple could have gone even smaller. Starting at $399 (£419, AU$749), it's positioned as a "budget phone," and it's now the most affordable iPhone you can buy. (Compare it to other budget phones, such as the Pixel 3A, Galaxy S10E and Galaxy A51.) At this price, Apple hopes to lure in customers who aren't willing to splurge $1,000 or even $700 on, say, an iPhone 12 Pro or iPhone 12 Mini.
Cell Phonestechviral.net

10 Best Android Apps for the Writers in 2021

Writing text on a computer is easy; we need to open Notepad or Word Document to start writing. However, things become a little bit complicated when it comes to Android smartphones. Android smartphones provide users with a Memo to write text, but it fails to provide the best writing experience.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Best Life

Apple Just Issued This Urgent Warning for All iPhone Users

If you're one of the hundred million iPhone users in the world, you're likely aware that Apple is always evolving and updating its products. Some updates, however, require more immediate attention than others. Apple just issued an urgent warning for all iPhone users—which means you may want to have your phone on hand while reading this. Read on to find out what this warning means for you, and for more warnings from Apple, If You're Charging Your iPhone Like This, Apple Says Stop Immediately.