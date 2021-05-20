End of an era: Microsoft’s Internet Explorer to be retired next year

One of the most precious things, nowadays, is data and one of the most controversial questions is “Is my data safe?”. Privacy is a major concern and almost all companies, be it Apple, Google, Microsoft, etc are guilty of data collection. We have already seen how you can change Windows 10 Privacy settings – that should suffice for most but if you are looking for more ways to stop Microsoft from tracking you on your Windows 10 PC, then this post will help you.