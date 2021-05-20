newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kansas State

Transfer Jalen Coleman-Lands commits to Kansas

By Sportsnaut
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NRxqu_0a5AMtcS00

Guard Jalen Coleman-Lands will play the 2021-22 season at Kansas — his fourth NCAA program.

He posted a video to Instagram on Wednesday showing him in a Kansas uniform with the word “COMMITTED.” It will be his final season of eligibility.

Coleman-Lands played last season at Big 12 foe Iowa State and was the second-leading scorer for the Cyclones. His 14.3 points and 3.9 rebounds per game both were career highs. He added 1.2 assists per game.

The 6-foot-4 guard started his career in 2015 at Illinois, then transferred to DePaul, where he sat out the 2017-18 season because of transfer rules. He played just nine games because of leg surgery the following year and received a medical redshirt.

Coming out of La Lumiere High School in Indiana, Coleman-Lands was ranked as a four-star prospect and the nation’s No. 9 point guard by the 247Sports composite.

He has career averages of 10.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 133 games (102 starts).

Coleman-Lands is another key loss for Iowa State this offseason.

In April, guard Rasir Bolton announced his transfer to Gonzaga. He was the leading scorer for the Cyclones at 15.5 points per game last season.

Iowa State fired coach Steve Prohm after a 2-22 season (0-18 Big 12) and hired former UNLV coach T.J. Otzelberger.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uNuLa_0a5AMtcS00 Also Read:
Iowa State officially tabs T.J. Otzelberger as coach

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

12K+
Followers
16K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Kansas Sports
State
Indiana State
Local
Kansas College Sports
State
Ohio State
Local
Kansas Basketball
State
Illinois State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Prohm
Person
Dino Gaudio
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Depaul#Gonzaga#Guard Jalen Coleman Lands#Iowa State#Depaul#La Lumiere High School#247sports#Unlv#Ex Louisville#Cyclones#Game#Career Averages#Coach Steve Prohm#Final Season#Guard Rasir Bolton#Big 12#Jalen
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Gonzaga University
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
News Break
NCAA
News Break
University of Nevada, Las Vegas
News Break
Instagram
Related