newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Atlanta Braves acquire Kevan Smith from Tampa, DFA Jeff Mathis

By Sportsnaut
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 5 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jrbnz_0a5AMsjj00

The Atlanta Braves acquired catcher Kevan Smith from Tampa Bay on Wednesday in exchange for cash considerations.

Smith, 32, will be active for Atlanta’s Wednesday night game against the New York Mets.

The Braves designated veteran catcher Jeff Mathis for assignment.

The Braves also activated Grant Dayton (thigh) from the 10-day injured list after optioning fellow left-hander Tucker Davidson to Triple-A Gwinnett after Tuesday night’s game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TyZfH_0a5AMsjj00 Also Read:
MLB power rankings: Houston Astros soar, NL teams sinking

Smith was DFA’d by Tampa earlier this week after going 1-for-4 in three games. He’s a career .271/.320/.383 hitter in 233 games.

Mathis didn’t have a hit in nine plate appearances over three games for Atlanta. He has a .194 career average over 17 major league seasons.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

11K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ketel Marte
Person
Jeff Mathis
Person
Corey Kluber
Person
Grant Dayton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dfa#Tampa Bay#New York Rangers#Dfa#The New York Mets#New York Yankees#Catcher Kevan Smith#Veteran#Triple A Gwinnett#Nl Teams#This Week#1 For 4#Mlb Power Rankings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBCBS Sports

Braves' Will Smith: Records another save

Smith notched his seventh save of the season Thursday against the Nationals after pitching a scoreless inning. He allowed one hit and struck out one. Smith allowed a double to Ryan Zimmerman to begin the ninth inning, but he settled down quickly and retired Trea Turner, Yadiel Hernandez and Josh Harrison in a row to close things out -- despite having a runner on third with only one out. Smith has now gone 7-for-7 in save opportunities this season and has not allowed a run in any of his last five appearances.
MLBchatsports.com

Atlanta Braves roster report: Shane Greene to re-sign with Braves

Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Shane Greene (19) throws against the Miami Marlins. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports. Mutual needs resolved at one time? The Atlanta Braves need bullpen help and former Brave Shane Greene needs a job. Reports this afternoon are that the Atlanta Braves and relief pitcher Shane...
MLBPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

The Latest: MLB's Atlanta Braves to offer free vaccinations

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:. The Atlanta Braves will be providing free COVID-19 vaccinations for fans at Truist Park during their games Friday and Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies. The single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available to those who...
MLBCBS Sports

Braves' Jasseel De La Cruz: Recalled by Atlanta

De La Cruz was recalled by Atlanta on Saturday. De La Cruz was briefly called up during the 2020 campaign but failed to make an appearance. He'll now be available to make his major-league debut after he recorded a 3.25 ERA and 1.14 WHIP in 133 innings in the minors during the 2019 season. Although De La Cruz worked mainly as a starter in the minors, he should serve as a reliever in the big leagues for now.
MLBchatsports.com

Atlanta Braves End Losing Streak Behind Ynoa’s Arm and Bat

ATLANTA, GA - APRIL 28: Huascar Ynoa #19 of the Atlanta Braves reacts after a solo home run in the fourth inning of a game against the Chicago Cubs at Truist Park on April 28, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images) The Atlanta Braves started a three-game...
MLBsportstalkatl.com

Braves: Max Fried set to return to a struggling Atlanta rotation

Tuesday night, righty Huascar Ynoa once again made Braves fans appreciative of the Jaime Garcia deal from the summer of 2017, when Atlanta sent Garcia and minor league catcher Anthony Recker to the Twins in exchange for cash and what was then a teenage Dominican pitcher with decent potential. Since that deal, it’s been a rather long road to where he’s currently standing, featuring a 7.30 ERA in just over 24 big league innings leading up to 2021, but at this juncture — just six starts into his first season as a regular in big league rotation — Ynoa is arguably the glue currently holding this Braves starting rotation together. Although, if everything goes as planned on Wednesday, Ynoa should no longer be expected to carry such a weight.
MLBCanton Repository

Atlanta Braves at Washington Nationals odds, picks and prediction

The Atlanta Braves (14-16) go for the three-game sweep of the the Washington Nationals (12-14) Thursday with a 4:05 p.m. ET first pitch at Nationals Park. Let's analyze BetMGM Sportsbook's lines around the Bravesvs. Nationals odds with MLB picks and predictions. LHP Drew Smyly is the projected starting pitcher for...
MLBCBS Sports

Braves' Will Smith: Hit hard in loss

Smith (0-3) allowed four runs on five hits and no walks in a third of an inning to take the loss against the Blue Jays on Thursday. Smith had been dominant in his last six appearances, as he converted on all four of his save chances and allowed two hits and two walks while striking out five in six scoreless innings. However, he entered Thursday's contest in the ninth inning with the game tied at four runs and gave up three singles and two doubles to put him in line for the loss. While Smith's rough outing was discouraging, he still has good job security as Atlanta's closer if he can return to form in the near future.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Atlanta Braves: Pablo Sandoval – pinch hitter extraordinaire

There was a great deal of derision when the Atlanta Braves decided to bring back Pablo Sandoval. He looked as though he was done in 2020; the bat speed just was not there and was was essentially incapable of playing in the field. Nonetheless, Atlanta saw something in his one game with them in 2020, as they brought him back on a minor league deal.
MLBchatsports.com

Atlanta Braves Ride Another Grand Slam to a Win on Wednesday

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 05: A.J. Minter #33 of the Atlanta Braves celebrates after the eighth inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on May 5, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images) The Atlanta Braves were victorious again over the Washington Nationals on Wednesday evening. By...
MLBchatsports.com

Atlanta Braves Win Game and Series Versus Philadelphia

Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) reacts after sliding safely into 3rd base. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports. The Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies met for the ninth time this season as Huascar Ynoa and Aaron Nola took the hill for their respective teams in the rubber game of a three-game set.
MLBCBS Sports

Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud placed on 60-day injured list after hurting thumb

Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud suffered a thumb injury Saturday night and it appears to be pretty serious. Braves manager Brian Snitker after the game expressed great concern with the injury and the news Sunday didn't get any better for the Braves' backstop. Atlanta placed d'Arnaud on the 60-day injured list on Sunday. Backup catcher Alex Jackson was also placed on the 10-day injured list with a hamstring strain.
MLBTimes Union

N.Y. Yankees-Tampa Bay Runs

Rays first. Randy Arozarena flies out to left center field to Clint Frazier. Austin Meadows strikes out swinging. Manuel Margot singles to shallow center field. Brandon Lowe doubles to deep right field. Manuel Margot to third. Yandy Diaz singles to center field. Brandon Lowe scores. Manuel Margot scores. Joey Wendle strikes out swinging.
MLBCBS Sports

Rays' Kevan Smith: Designated for assignment

Smith was designated for assignment by the Rays on Sunday, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports. With Francisco Mejia (intercostals) ready to return, Smith's services were no longer needed at the major-league level. Smith does not have a great defensive reputation, but he can hit a little bit (career .271/.320/.383), and with the catching injuries around baseball, it's no lock the Rays will be able to pass him through waivers.
MLBnumberfire.com

Jeff Mathis starting at catcher for Atlanta on Thursday

Atlanta Braves catcher Jeff Mathis is batting eighth in Thursday's contest against the Washington Nationals. Mathis will handle catching responsibilities after William Contreras was sent to the bench against his division rivals. Our models project Mathis to score 11.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
MLBTalking Chop

Contreras and Mathis called up, with d’Arnaud and Jackson both to the IL

The Braves announced Sunday morning that both of the team’s catchers, Travis d’Arnaud and Alex Jackson would be hitting the IL, with prospect William Contreras and journeyman Jeff Mathis called up to replace them. An IL stint for d’Arnaud was expected, although being put on the 60-day is a pretty...