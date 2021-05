Epic’s chief executive has been quizzed on what it wants from Apple’s App Store, as the two companies continue their bitter and public fight.The second day of the trial – which sees Fortnite developer Epic up against Apple, arguing over the future of the iOS platform – continued with a US judge pressing the executive on how the changes that Epic is demanding would affect the millions of developers who make software for Apple devices.Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers is presiding over a three-week trial that kicked off Monday in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.Epic has alleged that Apple has...