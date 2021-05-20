John Burroughs High School Red Cross Club Hosting Shoe Drive for Texas Disaster Relief

The John Burroughs High School Red Cross Club is currently hosting a dropoff shoe drive event to raise funds for disaster relief in Texas. The shoe drive began after JBHS junior and Red Cross Club co-founder, Isabella Munguia, noticed an outpouring of social media posts regarding the difficulties being faced by Texans after extreme winter weather earlier this year. Feeling a strong urge to help out, she consulted with another Burroughs student and began researching methods of organizing a fundraiser that wouldn’t require donors to lend a large share of the money.