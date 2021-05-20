newsbreak-logo
South Brunswick Township, NJ

South Brunswick over Old Bridge - Softball recap

By Andrew Borders
Posted by 
NJ.com
NJ.com
 6 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

South Brunswick scored twice in the seventh inning to rally past Old Bridge 2-1 on Wednesday in South Brunswick. Old Bridge scored a first-inning run and made that stand up until the bottom of the seventh. Morgan Indyk had the big hit to drive in both runs, and also Indyk threw three scoreless innings, allowing just two walks and a hit batter, fanning three. Elizabeth Mullen threw four innings, giving up an unearned run on two hits and two walks, striking out two.

