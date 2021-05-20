South Brunswick over Old Bridge - Softball recap

Ryan Weingartner smacked out a triple and drove in three runs to lead St. Augustine, No. 6 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 4-3 victory over Old Bridge, in Matawan. The Hermits (12-1) scored three of its runs in the opening inning and then added on one more in the top of the second. The Knights (3-9) got on the board with two runs in the bottom of the second and cut the lead to one with a fourth inning run, but were held scoreless for the rest of the game.