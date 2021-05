An armed standoff at a residence in Caribou that began late Friday afternoon ended early Saturday with the arrest of a 46-year-old man. Caribou Police responded to the West Gate Road around 4:15 p.m. to a report that a man had threatened a woman with a gun, and two teenage boys were holding him down. When police arrived, the man had already barricaded himself in a bedroom with a weapon, according to Caribou Police Chief Michael Gahagan. Officers were able to get the woman and two boys out of the house to safety.