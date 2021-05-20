newsbreak-logo
Comer, GA

Comer man sentenced to prison time for methamphetamine possession

mainstreetnews.com
 11 hours ago

A Comer man was recently sentenced to prison time for drug charges in Madison County Superior Court. Christopher Joseph Davis was sentenced by Judge Jeff Malcom to serve 10 years, with the first three years to be served in confinement and the remainder on probation on a charge of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. Charges of criminal attempt to commit a misdemeanor and windshields and wiper violations were dismissed.

