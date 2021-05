A cybercriminal group behind an attack that forced major fuel-provider Colonial Pipeline to go offline for several days has allegedly gone inactive. Cybersecurity firms FireEye and Intel 471 reported an announcement by DarkSide stating it had lost access to its payment infrastructure and servers. The post cited law enforcement pressure, but it's unclear whether government officials took any action to take down the group's infrastructure or confiscate its digital currency. DarkSide used malicious software to lock up Colonial Pipeline's systems, demanding a ransom in exchange for a key to unlock them and causing panic-fueled gas shortages in some parts of the United States.