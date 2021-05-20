A student, then teacher, now a principal; Lisa Martinez to lead St. Joseph's Catholic School

Buy Now St. Joseph's School teacher Lisa Martinez moves from student to student in her fifth-grade class Wednesday. She is becoming the school's new principal. She was also an elementary student at the school. World photo/Don Seabrook

WENATCHEE — Lisa Martinez was just a young girl when she first came to St. Joseph's Catholic School in Wenatchee. Years later, Martinez came back to the school as a teacher and now she's set to lead the school as its principal.

When St. Joseph’s Catholic School started in Wenatchee in 1955, it was run by an order of nuns, which continued until two years ago. The church moved the order out of the area and Deacon Robert Turner was brought in as interim principal while the search began for a new principal.

The COVID-19 pandemic delayed the search process, but now Martinez is set to become principal at the preschool-to-fifth grade school. She has taught there for the 10 years.

Carrie McCarthy, director of Religious Education for the parish, was part of the seven-person selection committee to interview Martinez, one of four finalists for the post.

“She started her interview by talking about her vision for the school. It just knocked our socks off right out of the gate. It was really exciting to hear someone with the vision that we, as a committee, had discussed but had not really shared,” McCarthy said. “She just blew us away with her vision for the school. We were pretty excited about that.”

Turner was not part of the selection committee, but it was clear to him Martinez was uniquely qualified.

“She came here not only as an alumni of the school who was here as a little girl, grew up in this school, went off to college specifically to become a Catholic school teacher here. Then she entered her master’s program hoping she could be an administrator specifically of this school,” Turner said. “God has just blessed that. She has been preparing for this and I believe she is prepared.”

Martinez, 46, said she is “super excited” about the opportunity continue at St. Joe’s. The school is a special place for her that has been part of her life.

“We’re just a really connected family at the school. Family and faith and also in all other areas we support each other. We’re a team. That includes parents, staff, and students,” Martinez said.

St. Joseph’s serves 120 students and has 19 other teachers.

Martinez attended the school when the sisters ran the school and she says she misses them tremendously. She said the sisters brought a lot to the school and served the community sometimes in quiet ways.

It’s different now, she said, but the faith is strong and the Catholic identity is strong.

“Robert has really helped to grow and enhance that. I hope to do the same. That is really our No. 1 priority — faith and Catholic identity. Of course, as well as excellence and service. So faith, excellence and service are what we want everyone to practice at the school including parents, staff and students,” she said.

Turner did not really know Martinez before becoming interim principal, but early on, it was clear to him she was a true leader.

Her No. 1 strength for the job, Turner said, is her faith and her commitment to the school's mission.

“She is incredibly well organized in both her daily performance as a teacher and her ability to take charge of extra, especially something as large as the school accreditation process, which took a couple years,” Turner said. “She is very selfless. She just gives of herself to kids after school and before school. She has just served selflessly for years and continues to do so.”

Turner said Martinez is also technologically strong. He said the decisions she makes will be data driven because she knows how to look at and analyze data.

Plus, she is an experienced teacher who has taught at multiple grade levels. Her peers have absolute respect for her, he said.

For Turner, Martinez is just the person to uphold the traditions of the past and lead the school into the future.

“It was so important we find that person who has that deep-rooted commitment not just to Catholic education, but specifically to the mission right here. Well, she’s a product of the mission whose desire was to give back, and here she is now going to lead it,” Turner said.

Martinez recently went through the accreditation process for the first time through the Western Catholic Education Association. She is also going to Loyola Marymount University where she will receive her Catholic School Leadership Certificate in June. Martinez plans to get her master's in school leadership.

St. Joseph's School teacher Lisa Martinez talks to a fifth-grade student Wednesday about a research project. World photo/Don Seabrook

“I’m learning exactly what I need to know to be a Catholic school leader,” she said. And she does not want to change the school traditions when she starts in new role next school year.

“I think I recognize all those special and unique things we do at our school that we want to keep and grow and some opportunities we have in the future which are exciting. Keeping what we love and what the community loves, and building and growing from there,” she said. “Currently, we’ve been trying to market the school just to increase our enrollment and get more kids in the school and show them how awesome it is.”

Martinez and her husband, Sergio, have two children. Their son, Xavier, is 19 and a sophomore at Stanford University. Their daughter, Bella, is 17 and a junior at Wenatchee High School.