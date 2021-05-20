newsbreak-logo
Britney Spears Just Dyed Her Hair Pink and It Looks So Cute

By Glenn Rowley
94.3 Lite FM
94.3 Lite FM
 11 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Think pink! Britney Spears showed off a brand new hair color on Monday (May 17) and fans are loving the rosy hue!. "No this is not a hair commercial… it’s the first time I’ve colored all of my hair a bright color so fuck it … I did as many hair flips that I could!!!! Pink is hot if I do say so myself," the pop star captioned a carousel of pics showing off her new rose gold color while mugging for the camera in a fierce leopard-print body suit.

94.3 Lite FM

94.3 Lite FM

Poughkeepsie, NY
