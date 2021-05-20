Britney Spears Just Dyed Her Hair Pink and It Looks So Cute

It's no secret that Princess Diana stole the hearts of people everywhere with her kind, charitable soul and impeccable style. Every so often a picture of the late icon wearing a pair of biker shorts and a sweatshirt, her little black "revenge" dress, or another one of her many other notable fashion moments will go viral as people yet again praise and remember her for her effortless glam and street style. Plenty have recreated these and other looks of hers (including Hailey Bieber for Vogue Paris in August 2019) to honor her legacy. Now, TikToker Rose Van Rijn is going viral for basically transforming into Diana's twin with her latest hair tutorial.