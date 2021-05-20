Britney Spears Just Dyed Her Hair Pink and It Looks So Cute
Think pink! Britney Spears showed off a brand new hair color on Monday (May 17) and fans are loving the rosy hue!. "No this is not a hair commercial… it’s the first time I’ve colored all of my hair a bright color so fuck it … I did as many hair flips that I could!!!! Pink is hot if I do say so myself," the pop star captioned a carousel of pics showing off her new rose gold color while mugging for the camera in a fierce leopard-print body suit.943litefm.com