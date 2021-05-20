newsbreak-logo
Video Games

Injustice: Gods Among Us Is Finally Getting Its Own Animated Movie

By Tyler Lee
Ubergizmo
 6 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWe say finally because based on the story of the game, it sounded like it would have been a pretty good movie or series, at least on paper. In case you’ve never played the game before, it is set in an alternate DC Universe where the Joker tricks Superman into killing his wife, Lois Lane.

Movies411mania.com

Thoughts on a Black Superman Movie

Here we go! Yes, it’s an easy subject that will draw plenty of heated comments but let’s take a balanced look at what’s going on with DC Films and Warner Bros.’ Superman reboot from J.J. Abrams and Ta-Nahesi Coates that will reportedly center on a Black version of Kal-El, not Val-Zod.
MoviesPosted by
GamesRadar+

New Superman movie reportedly set in its own universe and taking inspiration from original Superman comics

New details have emerged online regarding Warner Bros. new Superman movie, which will have a Black lead. According to The Hollywood Reporter, at the moment, the new movie will be set in its own universe, separate from recent blockbusters like Wonder Woman 1984 and Aquaman, similar to Matt Reeves' The Batman. Upcoming movie The Flash is expected to bring the multiverse to screens and will feature Michael Keaton reprising his role as Batman from Tim Burton's movies.
TV & VideosPosted by
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

‘Ultraman’ Animated Movie In The Works At Netflix

Netflix plans to bring Ultraman, one of Japan’s most popular superheroes, over to America in a new feature-length animated story. The studio is partnering with Tsuburaya Productions to develop the picture. Ultraman’s massive popularity is mostly confined to Japan, but the character has influenced well-known pop culture franchises including Power...
TV SeriesPosted by
TheWrap

With ‘Jupiter’s Legacy,’ Netflix Finally Has Superheroes of Its Own

Three and a half years after buying Millarworld, the publishing company from prolific comic book writer Mark Millar, Netflix is about to see a return on its investment. On Friday, “Jupiter’s Legacy” debuts as the first project to come out since the 2017 acquisition. The series is a sprawling superhero epic that features multiple time periods that spans some 90 years. Led by Josh Duhamel, Leslie Bibb, Matt Lanter and Ben Daniels, “Jupiter’s Legacy” centers on a group of aging superheroes and their kids who struggle to live up to their ideals.
MoviesPosted by
Forbes

Box Office: Zack Snyder’s ‘Army Of The Dead’ Nabs $780K As ‘Godzilla Vs. Kong’ Tops ‘Bad Boys For Life’

Angelina Jolie’s Those Who Wish Me Dead played as expected in 2021, while Jason Statham’s Wrath of Man is catching fire overseas. For the first time in forever, there’s actually multiple new releases which qualify as “newsworthy.” In domestic box office news that isn’t Spiral: From the Book of Saw (an underwhelming $8.4 million debut weekend), Taylor Sheridan’s Those Who Wish Me Dead opened in theaters and on HBO Max this weekend. I can’t speak for the HBO Max viewership, but the Angelina Jolie-starring action thriller earned $2.8 million this weekend. That’s obviously miserable by the standards of prior Jolie actioners. Tomb Raider opened with $47 million 20 years ago and Mr. and Mrs. Smith and Wanted both topped $50 million in the mid-2000’s, but that was back when people actually went to the movies just to see big movie stars in high-concept originals or new-to-you adaptations.
MoviesCollider

Who Should Play Superman in the Next Movie? 11 Actors Who Could Be the New Man of Steel

Casting for the lead in a major superhero movie is always an involved process. Usually there’s an extended audition period as the studio and filmmakers search to find the perfect person to fill the role, and then they all have to agree on who’s going to spearhead what they hope will be a successful and lucrative franchise. But when it comes to Superman, the casting process is even more difficult. Not only must the actor filling the role physically look the part, but Superman is arguably the most iconic comics character in history – a bastion for good and hope and humanity. In short, it’s a pretty big cape to fill.
TV SeriesEscapist Magazine

Superman: The Animated Series Offers an Underrated Take on the Man of Steel

Superman: The Animated Series arrived on HBO Max in March, remastered in high definition. The arrival was somewhat overshadowed by all the excitement around Zack Snyder’s Justice League and its take on the Man of Steel. This is disappointing, but not unexpected. While the DC Animated Universe (the DCAU) is widely accepted as one of the best superhero adaptations in any medium, Superman: The Animated Series is often overlooked. It tends to get overshadowed in discussions by either Batman: The Animated Series or the two Justice League series.
Entertainmentnerdgeist.com

Gods Own Junkyard To Showcase Their Neon Archive At Leadenhall Market

Gods Own Junkyard and Leadenhall Market announce Electric City, a collaboration involving multiple units showcasing their work in film over the last four decades. This will be installed and ready-to-view from 26 May. You may not be familiar with them, but you will be familiar with their work. Pretty much if you have seen a neon sign in a movie then there is a good chance you have Gods Own Junkyard to thank for this gorgeous visual. Their first film was Bladerunner, after which they produced neon for Mona Lisa, Batman, The Dark Knight, Eyes Wide Shut, Interview with a Vampire, Casino Royalle, Charlie and The Chocolate Factory and many more.
MoviesFirst Showing

Full US Trailer for Animated 'Wish Dragon' Movie Featuring John Cho

"That's my wish – I want my friend back." Netflix has released an official US trailer for the animated movie Wish Dragon, a Sony Animation production that is being released by Netflix coming up this summer. We already posted the teaser a few weeks ago. Based on a story by children's book illustrator Chris Applehans (who also wrote / directed), it's described as a "genie-in-a-bottle retelling set in contemporary China" that "picks up the moral challenges that emerge from the encounter between a boy and a dragon who is able to make wishes come true." A working-class college student meets a dragon and the two go off on an adventure through modern day Shanghai. "A tale of discovering the greatest wish of all." The voice cast includes John Cho as the dragon, Jimmy Wong as his new friend, plus Constance Wu, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Will Yun Lee, Bobby Lee, Jimmy O. Yang, and Ian Chen. This absolutely is an Aladdin remake from China, but the dragon still is adorable and there's always some good lessons to learn from telling this story anyway.
Moviesepicstream.com

Zack Snyder's Third 300 Movie was Rejected by Warner Bros

There is little doubt that 300 was Zack Snyder's breakthrough movie. The 2006 film displayed what would be the filmmaker's distinct style and storytelling, and fans were hoping it would turn into a major franchise. However, we only got one sequel and nothing else after that. Interestingly, Snyder actually wrote...
EntertainmentSuffolk News-Herald

Superheroes walk among us

It’s true — superheroes do walk among us. Each of them bears a “superpower” that makes a real difference in our lives. You may not easily spot these superheroes as most of them look like your neighbor, passerby, friend or family member. It was a great pleasure and real honor to be able to share a few of our area superheroes with you in our special section titled Superheroes of Western Tidewater in Wednesday’s edition.
MoviesComing Soon!

The Venture Bros. Movie Among Trio of Adult Swim Films Announced

Following an unfortunate cancellation last year, The Venture Bros. will return in a straight-to-DVD/HBO Max feature film. It is one of three beloved Adult Swim franchises getting a continuation alongside Aqua Teen Hunger Force and Metalocalypse. Announced at Deadline today, all three cartoons will see new movies debut on Blu-ray/DVD...