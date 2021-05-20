newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Manassas, VA

Today’s police report: Bullet strikes victim during armed robbery

By Potomac Local News
potomaclocal.com
 6 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleArmed Robbery – On May 18 at 11:09AM, officers responded to investigate a robbery that was reported to have occurred in the area of Copeland Dr. and Castle Rd. in Manassas (20109) sometime between 11:00PM on May 15 and 1:00AM on May 16. The victim, a 24-year-old man, reported to police that while in the above area, he was approached from behind by two unknown black males. During the encounter, one of the suspects brandished a firearm at the victim and demanded his property. When the victim refused to give them his property, the suspect used the firearm to strike the victim before grabbing on to the victim’s backpack. As the victim continued refusing to let go of the backpack, the suspect fired multiple shots, one of which struck the victim. The suspects then fled the area with the victim’s backpack. The victim eventually contacted the police and reported significant injuries that were a result of the altercation. The backpack containing a firearm, a wallet, and toiletries were reported missing.

potomaclocal.com
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fredericksburg, VA
City
Manassas, VA
City
Dumfries, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
County
Prince William County, VA
Manassas, VA
Crime & Safety
Prince William County, VA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shoplifting#Crime#Armed Robbery#Armed Police#Police Report#Accused Of Assault#The Assault#Copeland Dr#Castle Rd#Dumfries Shooting#Reckless Handling Of#Shadwell Ct#Victim#Armed Struggle#Felony Assault#Gunshots#Suspect Descriptions#Abduction#Walmart Larceny#Black Males
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Virginia StateWJLA

2 men fatally stabbed in altercation in Virginia, authorities say

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Police are investigating the fatal stabbing of two men in an altercation in Hampton. News outlets report that police said first responders called to a Shell Road on Sunday afternoon found two men with stab wounds. A 66-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene and a 19-year-old man was taken to a local hospital where he later died, police said.
Virginia StateDuluth News Tribune

Virginia homicide suspect accused of assaulting same victim in September

A Virginia man charged Friday with fatally stabbing his ex-girlfriend was set to enter a plea Monday in an earlier domestic violence case involving the same woman, according to court records. Derek Edward Malevich, 40, was charged in September with shoving, punching and strangling Kristen Ann Bicking, who was found...
Manassas, VAInside Nova

Manassas man killed in motorcycle crash

A 23-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash Sunday afternoon near Manassas, Prince William County's second fatal accident since Friday. Police say the operator of a 2007 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R was traveling south on Hornbaker Road near Industrial Road just before 2 p.m. when he lost control. The motorcycle ran...
Virginia StateWMDT.com

Morning crash in Accomack Co. kills one, injures another

ACCOMACK CO., Va. – Virginia State Police say a woman has died following a crash on the Chincoteague Causeway early Monday morning. We’re told that at around 7:20 a.m., a Starcraft Transit Commuter Bus was traveling westbound on the Causeway leaving Chincoteague Island, when a 2015 Kia Sorento that was traveling eastbound on the same road drove into the westbound lanes and into the path of the bus.
Manassas, VApotomaclocal.com

Motorcyclist dies after striking utility pole near Manassas

A motorcycle driver is dead after he collided with a telephone pole near Manassas on Sunday afternoon. Fatal Crash Investigation – On May 16 at 1:56PM, investigators with the Crash Investigation Unit responded to the area of Hornbaker Rd and Industrial Rd in Manassas (20109) to investigate a crash involving a motorcycle. The preliminary investigation revealed that the operator of a 2007 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R was traveling south on Hornbaker Rd near Industrial Rd when the operator lost control, ran off the right side of the roadway, and struck a guide wire attached to an electric pole. The operator then separated from the motorcycle. The operator was wearing a helmet at the time of the collision. The operator was transported to an area hospital where he died as a result of his injuries sustained during the crash. Speed is a factor in the crash. The investigation continues.
Woodbridge, VApotomaclocal.com

Speed appears to be factor in crash that killed Woodbridge man

A Woodbridge man is dead following a crash last night on Cardinal Drive. Fatal Crash Investigation – On May 14 at 9:00PM, investigators with the Crash Investigation Unit responded to the area of Cardinal Dr and Canary Ct in Woodbridge (22193) to investigate a single vehicle crash. The preliminary investigation...
Prince William County, VAWUSA

21-year-old killed after crashing into tree in Prince William Co.

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — A 21-year-old man was killed after crashing into a tree on Friday, Saturday 14, according to Prince William County police. On May 14 at 9 p.m. investigators with the Crash Investigation Unit responded to the area of Cardinal Dr. and Canary Ct. in Woodbridge for a report of a single vehicle crash, according to police.
Virginia StateWTOP

Prince George’s Co. teacher arrested for assault in Virginia park

A Maryland man arrested on assault charges at a popular Virginia park last week is an elementary school teacher, according to Prince George’s County Public Schools. A spokesperson said that since 2014, Michael Pruden has taught at Allenwood Elementary School in Camp Springs; Apple Grove Elementary School in Fort Washington; Samuel Chase Elementary School in Temple Hills; and Valley View Elementary School in Oxon Hill.
Manassas, VAprincewilliamtimes.com

Manassas man, 19, dies after construction vehicle accident in Manassas

A 19-year-old Manassas man died on Thursday, May 13, from injuries he sustained in an accident that occurred while loading a construction vehicle onto a trailer Monday, according to Prince William County police. Police spokeswoman Officer Renee Carr said the man was driving a 2020 Cast Loader 28T lumber grapple...
Manassas, VApotomaclocal.com

Man, 19, crushed while operating construction equipment

A 19-year-old man from Manassas has died after operating a piece of construction equipment. Fatal Crash Investigation – On May 10 at 9:27AM, investigators with the Crash Investigation Unit responded to the 8500 block of Smith Ln. in Manassas (20112) to investigate a single vehicle crash. The investigation revealed that...
Maryland StateNBC Washington

Maryland Teacher Accused of Attacks in DC Park, on Virginia Trail

A Prince George’s County elementary school teacher is accused of a series of attacks in a park in D.C. and along a trail in Alexandria. Michael Thomas Pruden, of Fort Washington, was arrested and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, U.S. Park Police said. Officials say he shined a...