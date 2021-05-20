Today’s police report: Bullet strikes victim during armed robbery

Armed Robbery – On May 18 at 11:09AM, officers responded to investigate a robbery that was reported to have occurred in the area of Copeland Dr. and Castle Rd. in Manassas (20109) sometime between 11:00PM on May 15 and 1:00AM on May 16. The victim, a 24-year-old man, reported to police that while in the above area, he was approached from behind by two unknown black males. During the encounter, one of the suspects brandished a firearm at the victim and demanded his property. When the victim refused to give them his property, the suspect used the firearm to strike the victim before grabbing on to the victim’s backpack. As the victim continued refusing to let go of the backpack, the suspect fired multiple shots, one of which struck the victim. The suspects then fled the area with the victim’s backpack. The victim eventually contacted the police and reported significant injuries that were a result of the altercation. The backpack containing a firearm, a wallet, and toiletries were reported missing.