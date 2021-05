The upcoming newest addition to the NCIS franchise, NCIS: Hawaii has added Noah Mills (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier) to its cast, alongside previously announced actors Vanessa Lachey (Call Me Kat), Yasmine Al-Bustami (The Chosen, The Originals), and Jason Antoon (Claws), according to The Hollywood Reporter. In the show, Lachey plays the role of Jane Tennant, the first female Special Agent in Charge of NCIS Pearl Harbor, where she takes control of her team while attempting to balance her work and her family.