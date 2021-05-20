Sandy Springs to update City Springs master plan

newsbreak-logo
Sandy Springs will revisit its nearly decade-old City Center Master Plan to figure out what worked and what didn’t in establishing the City Springs District. With public and private investment jumpstarting implementation of the plan, updates are needed, Assistant City Manager Kristin Smith told City Council at its May 18 meeting. The council approved a $150,000 budget amendment to contract with a consultant to conduct the update.

