Sandy Springs to update City Springs master plan

As rainstorms moved through metro Atlanta May 3, they have left a path of destruction that includes downed trees. In Sandy Springs, a tree fell across all five lanes of Roswell Road right next to the Primrose School located at 5188 Roswell Road, just south of Mount Paran Road (this Neighbor reporter drove through it at about 1:05 p.m.). However, it was cleared by 2 p.m. Also, according to the city of Sandy Springs’ Twitter feed, as of 1:13 p.m., there was another tree down at 300 River Valley Road.