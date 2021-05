Filmmaker Rainer Werner Fassbinder was a central figure in shaping films after World War II and became one of the major auteur filmmakers of the New German Cinema. His works varied from melodrama (The Bitter Tears of Petra von Kant), to sci-fi noir (World on a Wire), to gothic thriller (Chinese Roulette), and ending in gay fantasia mixed with murder (Querelle). To say that Fassbinder's work was extensive is a severe understatement. With at least 21 films created within his short life of 37 years, he was an intense talent that left us far too soon. With that intensity, there are various stories of how he treated his actors and friends. I heard one of these tales spun regarding how he would film without sound in order to torment his actors and dub their voices in post-production. Ironically, he satirizes his own alleged bullying in Beware a Holy Whore so what is real and what is fantasy is difficult to discern.