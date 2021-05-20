NCAA softball selection committee chair addresses UM regional snub

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Texas Tech men's golf team has been selected to its 19th straight postseason where the Red Raiders will be the No. 4 Seed in the NCAA Albuquerque Regional at the Championship Course at UNM. The NCAA Division I Men's Golf Championships is broken into six regional sites where teams will play 54-hole tournaments on May 17-19. Thirteen teams and 10 individuals not on those teams will compete at each of three regionals while the other three regionals will have 14 teams and five individuals not on those teams. The low five teams and the low individual not on those teams from each regional will advance to the finals.