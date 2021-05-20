Multifunctional Camper Stoves

Sea to Summit Telos TR2 ($499) A rookie rarely wins Gear of the Year, but our favorite tent this season impressed us with fresh ideas. For its first-ever shelter, Sea to Summit focused on space and ventilation. The key is inverted brow poles, which arc upward like bird wings at each end. (Traditional center poles are flat or concave.) It lifts the doors up and out for easier entry and exit while also deflecting rain from the interior and adding elbow room. At 28 square feet, the TR2 is pretty standard for the category, but thanks to the pole design, two large humans can comfortably sit up inside to play cards. It also makes space for huge roof vents that kept the inside nearly condensation-free in conditions that left other tents drippy. These slits, positioned at the shelter’s apex, also help baffle wind to lessen its force on your home away from home. And then there’s versatility. You can pitch the fly on its own for a quick rain cover, or prop it into an open shelter using trekking poles. The fly, body, and poles pack into three separate bags for easy load sharing. At camp, the pole bag clips into the roof to double as a light diffuser, and the other two bags become corner pockets. There are lighter and roomier tents in this category, but none that improve the camp experience like the TR2. 3.7 lbs.