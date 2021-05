One can get the feeling that the little people in southern Cass, Clay, Wilkin and Richland Counties have been sold down the river, so to speak. While these citizens are not slaves to be sold to the cotton farmer in the south, now it is the developers up north. We feel we have been sold down river as a part of a raw deal. The deal to buy out the rights of citizens with lumps of cash is an affront to the rights of people to address the wrongs of government.