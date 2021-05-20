Buster Posey bases-loaded smash wins game, series for Giants over Reds in GABP
The Joe Nuxhall Memorial Honorary Star of the Game. Kevin Gausman kept his opponents completely off-kilter in his start tonight in GABP. The righty dialed up his fastball to 97 mph and mixed it in perfectly with his world-class splitter, in the process yielding just a lone hit in 6.0 scoreless innings pitched. He struck out 8, walked just 2, and never really looked threatened at all during his 94 pitch outing.www.redreporter.com