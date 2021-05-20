Buster Posey bases-loaded smash wins game, series for Giants over Reds in GABP

SAN FRANCISCO -- Earlier this week, Brandon Belt was asked what stood out to him the most about Buster Posey’s resurgent campaign with the Giants this year. “Early in his career, he definitely was able to drive the ball the other way a lot,” Belt said. “He’s doing that right now, for sure. We’ve already seen him hit a few home runs to the opposite-field gap or opposite field. Pretty cool to see that. When somebody can do that, they’re usually on.”