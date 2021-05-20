newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Buster Posey bases-loaded smash wins game, series for Giants over Reds in GABP

By Wick Terrell
Red Reporter
 6 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Joe Nuxhall Memorial Honorary Star of the Game. Kevin Gausman kept his opponents completely off-kilter in his start tonight in GABP. The righty dialed up his fastball to 97 mph and mixed it in perfectly with his world-class splitter, in the process yielding just a lone hit in 6.0 scoreless innings pitched. He struck out 8, walked just 2, and never really looked threatened at all during his 94 pitch outing.

www.redreporter.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Buster Posey
Person
Lucas Sims
Person
Johnny Cueto
Person
Michael Feliz
Person
Carson Fulmer
Person
Wade Miley
Person
Kevin Gausman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#All Star Game#Tyler Joe#Smash#The Cincinnati Reds#The San Francisco Giants#Ip#Reds And Giants#The Game#1b#Robbed Eugenio Suarez#Lf#Star
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBchatsports.com

Pittsburgh Pirates: Struggles With RISP Prevent Series Victory

PITTSBURGH, PA - MAY 16: Ka'ai Tom #60 of the Pittsburgh Pirates hits a sacrifice fly ball to center field to score a run in the fourth inning during the game against the San Francisco Giants at PNC Park on May 16, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)
MLByourvalley.net

San Diego-San Francisco Runs

Giants third. Anthony DeSclafani walks. Austin Slater reaches on a fielder's choice to third base. Anthony DeSclafani out at second. Wilmer Flores strikes out swinging. Buster Posey homers to right field. Austin Slater scores. Darin Ruf walks. Evan Longoria called out on strikes. 2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1...
MLBSan Francisco Chronicle

Buster Posey's sizzling comeback no dad-gum shock to his old coaches

Eleven and Meat, Buster Posey’s father-son college coaches, don’t coach together anymore, the latter having retired three seasons ago. But they share a daily baseball habit. First thing every morning, Mike Martin Sr. (Eleven, his uniform number when he coached) and Mike Martin Jr. (Meat, because he's always been skinny) reach for the sports page to see how Buster did the day before.
MLBgiants365.com

Rockies hold on for series win over Giants behind Jon Gray, six-run fourth inning

Jon Gray brought the good stuff to Wednesday's matinee, while the Rockies' offense singled and walked its way to a half-dozen runs in one frame. The result was a 6-5 win over the San Francisco Giants in the series finale at Coors Field. It's Colorado's fourth series win at home this year, with a 10-8 record in LoDo that's keeping the Rockies from being by-far the worst team in the majors.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Indians to go for series win over Reds after dubious start

Some much-needed resiliency has put the Cleveland Indians in position to beat the Cincinnati Reds and win a fourth straight series. Two days removed from being no-hit for the second time this season, the Indians aim for a second consecutive victory over the visiting Reds on Sunday. Needing to bounce...
MLBdailyjournal.net

Slater hits tiebreaking HR, Giants beat Padres 5-4

SAN FRANCISCO — Austin Slater hit a tiebreaking homer in the seventh inning and the San Francisco Giants beat the San Diego Padres 5-4 Friday night. Slater led off the inning with an opposite-field drive to right against right-hander Keone Kela (2-2). Slater scored three runs despite entering the game in a 3-for-25 slide, including 11 straight hitless at-bats before the homer.
MLBmilehighsports.com

Rockies bounce back to win series vs. first place Giants

The Colorado Rockies on Wednesday wrapped up a not-so-ordinary series victory over the first-place San Francisco Giants at Coors Field in Denver. The two clubs were scheduled to begin a three-game set on Monday, but Mother Nature had other ideas. The delay was a good thing, though; had it not happened, we never would’ve been graced with what turned out to be a wild Tuesday doubleheader.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Giants welcome Rangers to open two-game series

San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler emerged from taking two of three from the San Diego Padres over the weekend with a message for his players. "Every game counts," he mentioned after a win Saturday and repeated after a loss Sunday. "A win is a win. A win in May counts just as much as a win in September."
MLBJanesville Gazette

Austin Slater’s home run gives Giants series-opening win over Padres

SAN FRANCISCO — Austin Slater hit a solo home run to lead off the seventh as the San Francisco Giants beat the San Diego Padres 5-4 Friday night to open a three-game series at Oracle Park. That the Giants (19-13) blew a four-run lead was secondary to taking a 1...
MLBSan Francisco Chronicle

Buster Posey, Austin Slater hit opposite-field HRs as Giants beat Padres 5-4

There were no near no-hitters at Oracle Park on Friday, and no sketchy disputes about rats or raccoons in the tunnel. Even if all the buzz around baseball was elsewhere, with Wade Miley throwing a no-hitter, Sean Manaea threatening to do so and the Mets’ double-play combo tussling in a Citi Field tunnel, the Giants had a lot to offer. First and foremost: Willie Mays circling the field pregame in a turquoise blue 1956 Oldsmobile. And then there was the game, a delicious matchup between the NL West’s top two teams.
MLBnumberfire.com

Buster Posey starting for Giants Wednesday afternoon

San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey will start Wednesday afternoon against right-hander Jon Gray and the Colorado Rockies. Posey will start at catcher over Curt Casali and hit second. Wilmer Flores has been moved down to sixth in the order. numberFire’s models project Posey for 11.6 FanDuel points and he...
Baseballfantasypros.com

Buster Posey leaves Wednesday's game with tight hamstring

Posey suffered the injury while running to second base midway through the game. It sounds as if this was a precautionary move by the Giants, but we should have more information within the next day or two. Posey is having his best season in years thus far.
MLBkentuckysportsradio.com

KSReds Recap: Reds Win Series in Pittsburgh

The Cincinnati Reds (17-17) are now 3-0-2 in their last five series after defeating the Pirates (15-21) 5-1 in 10 innings on Wednesday afternoon to clinch the series victory. The road trip now takes a turn out west to Denver for a four game series against the Rockies beginning Thursday night at 8:40 p.m. Eastern Time. The four game set at Coors Field will cap off a 10-day, 9-game road trip, but there is no rest in sight for Cincinnati. The next scheduled off day for the Reds doesn’t come until Sunday the 24th.
San Francisco, CASanta Cruz Sentinel

It’s all smiles as Giants throw Willie Mays a 90th birthday party

SAN FRANCISCO — The statue of Willie Mays, appropriately located at 24 Willie Mays Plaza, was properly adorned with an orange birthday hat. More fans than usual milled around about an hour before game time in front of the statue Friday night, taking selfies with their cell phones on the occasion of the 90th birthday of the most famous player in the history of the New York-San Francisco Giants.
MLBMLB

Posey leads the way on opposite day

SAN FRANCISCO -- Earlier this week, Brandon Belt was asked what stood out to him the most about Buster Posey’s resurgent campaign with the Giants this year. “Early in his career, he definitely was able to drive the ball the other way a lot,” Belt said. “He’s doing that right now, for sure. We’ve already seen him hit a few home runs to the opposite-field gap or opposite field. Pretty cool to see that. When somebody can do that, they’re usually on.”
MLBnumberfire.com

Buster Posey catching for Giants Sunday

The San Francisco Giants listed Buster Posey as their starting catcher in Sunday's game against the San Diego Padres. Posey will bat third in Sunday's game, while Curt Casali moves to the bench. Posey has a $3,500 salary on FanDuel and is projected for 9.8 fantasy points in today's contest.
MLBknbr.com

How Posey and Casali pulled Logan Webb aside and ‘changed’ his start

A combined 20 years of big-league experience pulled Logan Webb aside. He had limped through a 24-pitch first inning in which he struggled to find the zone and took a lot of deep breaths and let himself think plenty between pitches. He allowed a run. It could have been better (a replay review enabled the run), it could have been worse (two walks).
MLBNBC Bay Area

Giants Observations: What We Learned in 5-4 Win Over Padres

SAN FRANCISCO -- Willie Mays returned to Oracle Park for the first time in a couple of years on Friday night, and the Giants made sure their greatest star didn't leave the ballpark without a smile on his face. On a night when they celebrated Mays' 90th birthday before and...