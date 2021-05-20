‘Jeopardy!’ Tournament of Champions Guest Host Buzzy Cohen Speaks Out on Charity Choice That’s ‘Near and Dear’ to His Heart

Late “Jeopardy” host Alex Trebek was an inspiration to viewers everywhere. He also inspired one of his former contestants who was battling cancer. Former “Jeopardy!” champion Jason Idalski appeared on the show back in 2013. During his short run as champ, Idalski won $36,000. At the time, neither the contestant nor Trebek had their cancer diagnosis. Trebek announced in 2019 that he had stage four pancreatic cancer. He wanted to keep his faithful viewers in the know about his health. But he later had some regrets about going public.