TV Shows

'Jeopardy!' Tournament of Champions Guest Host Buzzy Cohen Speaks Out on Charity Choice That's 'Near and Dear' to His Heart

By Joe Rutland
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 8 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

While “Jeopardy!” is running its “Tournament of Champions” right now, guest host Buzzy Cohen is helping out a charity “near and dear” to him. Cohen made an appearance on Wednesday’s episode of “The View” on ABC. Host Sunny Hostin talked with Cohen not only about his charity but what it’s been like to host the show. Obviously, he’s one of many guest hosts taking turns behind the podium this season after longtime host Alex Trebek died in 2020.

