Real Estate

The average UK house price rose by £24,000 during the pandemic

By Evelyn Blackwell
worldnewsera.com
 6 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the beginning of the pandemic, many people came to a quick realisation that their city centre room or flat, which had been fine as a base before, was not quite suited to suddenly being there 24/7. With the nation told to ‘Stay at home’, it seems that a lot of us looked around our living quarters and didn’t find them up to scratch. Now new figures show that this translated to a housing price boom, with the average property price in the UK rising by a massive £24,000 in the year up to March 2021. If you thought the Covid crisis might have led to a crash in the market, that hasn’t been the case – not so far, at least. The data from the Office for National Statistics may make grim reading for anyone who wants to get onto the property ladder for the first time and finds the price keeps jumping out of reach. The rise in property values in the UK was 10.2%, making it the strongest annual growth rate the country has seen since August 2007, which is just before the financial crash.

