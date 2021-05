To help ease the uncertainties faced by the Indian economy due to the second wave of COVID-19, the RBI has proposed a few changes to the existing KYC norms. According to the Digital Fifth, these include extension of VCIP for new categories of customers such as proprietorship firms, authorised signatories, and beneficial owners of Legal Entities and for periodic updating of KYC. This will have an impact on current Account Opening as well as MSME Lending, that will go completely digital. Also, digital SME banks would be launched by banks as well as neobanks in the next 6 months.