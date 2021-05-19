newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portland, OR

‘Deep Regret’ Inside Aid Organization Grappling With Sexual Abuse

By Evelyn Blackwell
worldnewsera.com
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleMercy Corps got its start in 1979 with a focus on refugees in Cambodia but grew to operate across the globe, with 5,600 people operating in 40 countries with half a billion dollars in annual donations and other revenue. Mr. Culver, who had previously worked with the aid organizations World Vision and Food for the Hungry, helped start Mercy Corps in the early 1980s and became its president in 1984. He was later granted the title of co-founder.

worldnewsera.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Society
Portland, OR
Society
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sexual Abuse#Childhood Abuse#Medical Evidence#Insufficient Evidence#False Evidence#World Vision And Food For#Mercy Corps#Oregonian#Regret#Mercy Corps Leaders#Perpetrators#Women#Counselors#Early Childhood#Cambodia#Refugees#Medical Records#Failures#Investigators#False Memories
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Sex Crimes
News Break
Society
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
MinoritiesDemocrat-Herald

Twin MDs fight entrenched racism in medical world

Identical twin doctors who have fought bigotry all their lives have a lofty new mission: dismantling racism in medicine. At 33, Brittani James and Brandi Jackson are teaching other doctors how to see and undo racism in their work. The pandemic and the inequities it laid bare show the stakes are high.
HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Schoolgirl, 12, is suing school for 'requiring' pupils to wear face masks which she says 'risks causing children serious harm' to physical and mental health

A schoolgirl is suing a school for 'requiring' pupils to wear face masks which she says 'risks causing children serious harm' to their physical and mental health. The pupil is suing the Tapton Academy School Trust, which runs a number of primary and secondary schools in the Sheffield area, to stop it from 'requiring or encouraging' children to wear masks at school to prevent the spread of Covid-19.
MinoritiesPride Source

Being a Trans-Affirming Parent is Support, Not Abuse

I’ve posted quite a bit about trans kids, but I haven’t talked about their parents. Republicans are characterizing parents like me as dangerous, reckless, abusive and, in some cases, worthy of incarceration. Since they’ve spent so much time talking about us, I would like to weigh in on my own behalf and on behalf of affirming parents everywhere.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Newsweek

Frustrated Cop's TikTok Video Viewed Over 1.4M Times: 'All of Us Are Not Bad…I'm So Tired'

One cop is going viral after posting a TikTok detailing his frustrations with the national conversation about law enforcement. "I'm tired. I am so goddamn tired. I wake up every morning and kiss my family goodbye, knowing there's a possibility I won't come home," Major Kelvin Dingle says to the camera. "I am tired of every time I wake up in the morning there's someone else polarizing the fact that maybe law enforcement is just not a good thing."
MinoritiesIndianapolis Recorder

Think About It: If it isn’t systemic racism, then what is it?

We have well-known leaders in our political, law enforcement, religious, judicial and other systemic areas of society that unabashedly assert that systemic racism does not exist in our country. Clearly the country is not on the same page about all issues race and racism. There are three significant behaviors that present obstacles to productive discussions in effectively addressing race: denial of its existence, a lack of standard understanding in what the words race, racist, and racism actually are, and the lack of education on exactly what the concept of race is and how it originated. For the sake of clarity, let’s look at some tangible examples nationally of what we are actually talking about as it pertains to systemic racism.
Congress & CourtsWashington Post

Anti-trans legislation has never been about protecting children

In March, the Arkansas legislature passed a bill banning gender-confirming medical treatment for transgender youths. The bill marked just one instance of a wave of recent anti-transgender legislation across the country that would restrict trans people’s access to athletic participation, health care, sex education and other accommodations. As Arkansas state Sen. Alan Clark (R) declared: “This bill sets out to protect children in an area where they very much need protection.”
RelationshipsBBC

Is it rare for US teachers to spank unruly children at school?

A video of a Florida school principal using a paddle to spank a 6-year-old student has sparked outrage online. In the graphic video, shot by the child's mother on her mobile phone last month, we see the student bent over a chair, crying, while she is paddled three times by principal Melissa Carter of Central Elementary School in Clewiston, Florida. Ms Carter is now under investigation by the Hendry County school board and the local sheriff's office.
Educationcaribbeannationalweekly.com

Education Authorities in Haiti Condemn “Violent’ Punishment of Student

The Ministry of National Education in Haiti (MENFP) says it is “deeply alarmed and shocked” at a video being circulated on social media showing a student being “violently beaten” by a parent within a school compound. In a statement, the MENFP said that corporal punishment had been banned by law...
LawGW Hatchet

Former professor, wife sue GW Hospital for malpractice after MS treatment

A couple is suing the GW Hospital for potentially worsening a former patient’s multiple sclerosis after administering medication in 2018, according to a lawsuit filed in the D.C. Superior Court last week. John Czwartacki, a former adjunct professor of media and public affairs at GW, and his wife, Alexandra, alleged...
MinoritiesKEDM

Journalism Professor: Stop Showing Violent Police Videos

Here & Now’s Robin Young speaks with University of Southern California journalism professor Allissa Richardson about her essay, “We Have Enough Proof,” in which she argues for a moratorium on the public airing of videos showing the deaths of Black people at the hands of police. This article was originally...
PoliticsPosted by
Florida Phoenix

A controversial “Parents’ Bill of Rights”: What is it? And what does it mean for students and families?

Quality Journalism for Critical Times The Florida Legislature has signaled to parents of schoolchildren that they have a right to know how their children are educated. That’s been the case for decades, but a new, so-called “Parents’ Bill of Rights” approved by both the House and Senate, has become controversial, including  concerns that could put some LGBTQ students at risk. […] The post A controversial “Parents’ Bill of Rights”: What is it? And what does it mean for students and families? appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
MinoritiesPosted by
The Independent

Private school apologises to Black students following allegations of racism on Instagram

Officials at a private school in Connecticut have offered an apology to students after a social media account levied a number of allegations of racism against Black students.An anonymous Instagram account, @BlackAtKing, began posting anonymous allegations against the King School in Stamford, Connecticut, and its staff members last year, making accusations of racial bias and discrimination.According to the Connecticut Post, the campaign begun in the wake of the murder of George Floyd in May 2020 by former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.Among a host of accusations on the account, respondents alleged that there had been instances of racial slurs,...