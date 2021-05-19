‘Deep Regret’ Inside Aid Organization Grappling With Sexual Abuse

We have well-known leaders in our political, law enforcement, religious, judicial and other systemic areas of society that unabashedly assert that systemic racism does not exist in our country. Clearly the country is not on the same page about all issues race and racism. There are three significant behaviors that present obstacles to productive discussions in effectively addressing race: denial of its existence, a lack of standard understanding in what the words race, racist, and racism actually are, and the lack of education on exactly what the concept of race is and how it originated. For the sake of clarity, let’s look at some tangible examples nationally of what we are actually talking about as it pertains to systemic racism.