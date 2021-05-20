newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Cher Announces Biopic to Celebrate Her 75th Birthday

By Ashleigh Durden
worldnewsera.com
 6 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleA Cher biopic is in the works at Universal Pictures. On the eve of her 75th birthday, the famous singer known as the “Goddess of Pop” shared the news on Twitter that a new biopic about her life and career was officially happening. No title has yet been given, nor is there a director or an actress attached to play the “Gypsys, Tramps & Thieves” singer, but the project does have its producers as well as an Oscar-winning screenwriter on board.

worldnewsera.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Hudson
Person
Cher
Person
Joey Ramone
Person
Eric Roth
Person
Buddy Holly
Person
Elvis Presley
Person
Sonny Bono
Person
Aretha Franklin
Person
Elton John
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Other Music#New Music#Pop Music#Universal Pictures#Gypsys#Theyy#The Insider Munich#Mia S#Film#Story#Cinema Audiences#Producers Judy Craymer#Tv#Silkwood
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Music
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Beauty & FashionPosted by
People

PEOPLE Celebrates Cher in New Special Edition

"I just have one question: What's your granny doing tonight?" During her most recent concert tour, Cher would ask that question from the stage, just after she revealed her age and smiled as her audience applauded. "Sometimes I wonder if people clap because I'm still alive," she said. "Or because I can still get into my costumes."
Donovan, ILEffingham Radio

Happy 75th Birthday, Donovan!!!

Happy Birthday to singer-songwriter Donovan, who turns 75 today (May 10th)!!! Donovan, whose last name is Leitch, is best known for his string of 1960's hits including “Mellow Yellow,” “Hurdy Gurdy Man,” “Jennifer Juniper,” “Atlantis,” “Catch The Wind,” “Colours,” “Riki Tiki Tavi,” “Wear Your Love Like Heaven,” and the 1966 chart-topper “Sunshine Superman.” In 2019, Donovan's documentary Donovan & The Beatles premiered on Sky Arts in the UK.
CelebritiesTODAY.com

See Danielle Fishel's surprise announcement on her 40th birthday

The "Boy Meets World" star announced she and husband Jensen Karp are adding a second baby boy to their family in a Wednesday post also commemorating her milestone birthday. "F O R T Y! I've never been more excited or hopeful for the next decade of my life," Fishel captioned a photo on Instagram where she's cradling her baby bump. "I had a beautiful childhood, teenage years I still dream about, my 20's were insane (and mostly miserable) and my 30's brought me lows and highs but eventually I leveled out to a place of security. Security in who I am, what I believe, and with whom I want to spend precious time. I couldn't be more grateful to enter my 40's with my amazing husband and son, excitedly expecting the arrival of baby boy #2. My birthday wish is for all of you to tell someone how much you love them and walk through today with more patience than you normally might."
Theater & Danceamericantheatre.org

The Alley Theatre Announces 75th Anniversary Season

The season will mark the return of in-person performances with three world premiere plays and one world premiere musical. HOUSTON: The Alley Theatre has announced its 75th anniversary season, with a planned return to in-person performances in October. The season will include three world premiere plays and one world premiere musical.
New York City, NYBroadway.com

Odds & Ends: Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz to Write New Songs for Disenchanted & More

(Photo by Caitlin McNaney for Broadway.com) Disenchanted to Feature New Songs by Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz. The sequel to the Disney movie musical Enchanted will feature new songs from composers Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz. In The Schwartz Scene, Schwartz said, "There are seven songs plus reprises, which is more songs than the original. We wrote a song for Idina [Menzel]’s character in the first movie, and then they didn’t have her do it. But in Disenchanted she has one big number and part of another one.” As previously announced, all four leads will reprise their roles: Tony winner Idina Menzel as Nancy Tremaine and James Marsden as Prince Edward with Amy Adams starring as Giselle and Patrick Dempsey playing Robert Phillip. New cast members include Maya Rudolph, Yvette Nicole Brown, Jayma Mays and Gabby Baldacchino. Disenchanted is currently in production and will premiere on Disney+ with exact dates to be announced.
CelebritiesPopculture

Adele Shares 3 New Stunning Photos Celebrating Her 33rd Birthday

Adele celebrated her 33rd birthday on Wednesday by treating fans to a series of new stunning photos. To mark her big day, the chart-topping singer took to Instagram in the early afternoon, dropping a total of three images of herself that she simply captioned, "Thirty Free." The images, which can be seen in her post featured below, included a black-and-white photo of Adele looking away from the camera, a second photo of the singer enjoying some time in the water, and a third showing in mid-twirl in a gorgeous knee-length dress.
MusicantiMUSIC

Aretha Franklin Inspired Queen's 'Somebody To Love'

(hennemusic) When Queen returned to the studio to record the follow-up to 1975's "A Night At The Opera", it was music legend Aretha Franklin who inspired their next hit single, "Somebody To Love", as seen in the latest episode of their weekly feature, "The Greatest." "Freddie wanted to be Aretha...
Celebritiesthebeatdfw.com

Secrets OUT! Meet J.Cole’s Wife; Melissa Heholt [Photos]

J.Cole wasn’t hiding his wife from the world but hiding the wor…well this is a completely different scenario, to say the least. Cole has always been very private with his personal life and gives out little information about who he surrounds himself with. Melissa Heholt, has been the rapper’s best-kept secret for a very long time.
TV & VideosHello Magazine

Archie Harrison makes surprise appearance in trailer for Prince Harry's upcoming documentary

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son Archie Harrison made a surprise appearance in the trailer for the upcoming docuseries, titled The Me You Can't See. Prince Harry, who has joined forces with Oprah Winfrey, gave fans the first glimpse of the new mental health series on Monday afternoon. The show will premiere on Apple TV+ on 21 May, when all episodes will be available to watch.