Cher Announces Biopic to Celebrate Her 75th Birthday

The "Boy Meets World" star announced she and husband Jensen Karp are adding a second baby boy to their family in a Wednesday post also commemorating her milestone birthday. "F O R T Y! I've never been more excited or hopeful for the next decade of my life," Fishel captioned a photo on Instagram where she's cradling her baby bump. "I had a beautiful childhood, teenage years I still dream about, my 20's were insane (and mostly miserable) and my 30's brought me lows and highs but eventually I leveled out to a place of security. Security in who I am, what I believe, and with whom I want to spend precious time. I couldn't be more grateful to enter my 40's with my amazing husband and son, excitedly expecting the arrival of baby boy #2. My birthday wish is for all of you to tell someone how much you love them and walk through today with more patience than you normally might."