A total of 86 paddlers from as far away as Michigan competed at the 59th annual Canton Canoe Weekend Saturday at Taylor Park. “I was really happy with the turnout, with all the pandemic restrictions,” said organizer Gene Newman. The many Canadians who usually come were unable to cross the border. The event was cancelled last year. Here are C-2 Amateur Mixed Canoeists Kim and Ed Greiner, from Esperance. NCNow photo.