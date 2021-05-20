newsbreak-logo
China

Hong Kong to toughen up privacy law against doxxing

By Oiwan Lam
globalvoices.org
 10 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleHong Kong could soon lay down a set of amendments to the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance to curb doxxing, the act of publishing identifying information of a person on the internet with malicious intent. Doxxing is a crime under the current Privacy Ordinance, but the Privacy Commissioner has in the...

globalvoices.org
