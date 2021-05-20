newsbreak-logo
Kevin Gausman leads charge against his former team, Giants top Reds 4-0

By Susan Slusser
San Francisco Chronicle
 6 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleKevin Gausman’s best offspeed pitch is his splitter, which dives as it reaches the plate and leaves batters swinging at air. That was plenty in evidence Wednesday as Gausman perplexed his former team, but it was his slider that turned into a sneaky weapon, helping him throw six scoreless innings in the Giants’ 4-0 win over the Reds at Great American Ball Park. With the victory, San Francisco’s major-league-best record improved to 27-16 and the team maintained a half-game lead over the Padres in the NL West.

