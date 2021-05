Electric pickup trucks are all the rage right now. They are heavy on tech features, look futuristic, are quick enough to put supercars to shame, and come with power figures that will leave your jaws dropped. But in the midst of all this, we’ve lost sight of what matters the most – can it be used as a capable work truck? Yes, automakers have announced impressive towing capacities and whatnot, but are they worthy enough to replace your fuel-powered ‘work’ truck today?