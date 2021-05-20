newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

WINC Podcast (5/19): AEW Dynamite Review, AEW To TBS, NXT Releases

By Joshua Gagnon
wrestlinginc.com
 9 hours ago

Justin LaBar (@JustinLaBar) and Alfred Konuwa (@ThisIsNasty) are back for the latest edition of the Wrestling Inc. podcast. Topics include:. – AEW Dynamite moving to TBS, AEW Rampage to debut. – NXT releases. You can watch the full episode in the video above and join our live chat for the...

www.wrestlinginc.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tbs#Combat#Wwe Smackdown#Wwe Raw#Tbs#Youtube Channel#Video Chat#Winc Podcast#Aew Dynamite Review#The Wrestling Inc#Wwe Raw#Wwe Smackdown#Aew Rampage#Wwe Ppvs#Youtube Channel#Releases#Thisisnasty#Live Chat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
iTunes
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Twitch
News Break
AEW
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Youtube
News Break
WWE
News Break
WWE NXT
News Break
Sports
Related
WWElastwordonsports.com

AEW Dark: Elevation Card (5/10/21)

AEW Dark: Elevation is coming at you! Keep your eyes wide open because the matches are intriguing and the action is exhilarating. Each and every week, AEW gives hungry, young talent the chance to not only showcase their skills but hone their craft. Many of them have proven to be worth this huge spotlight. Elevation has been the playing field in where management, veteran wrestlers, and, fans alike could see the future of the industry as it is unfolding in front of their very eyes. Every Monday night is a cause for celebration because we are starting the week off right. All Elite Wrestling presents another spectacular night of action. Monday nights on YouTube are the place to be. Four huge main events, and more, will keep you pumped up all throughout the night! Grab your buddies and a few drinks. Sit back, relax, and, get your heart pumping. Elevation is upon us, so let’s not wait any longer and run it down.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

AEW Dynamite Preview: Blood And Guts Match

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode airs on TNT at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. Be sure to join us tonight at 8 pm ET for Dynamite coverage. * Inner Circle vs. The Pinnacle (Blood and Guts Match) * Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston vs. Kenny Omega and MT Nakazawa. * Britt...
WWEwrestlinginc.com

WInc Daily: AEW To Resume Touring, Daniel Bryan – WWE Update (Feat. Jeff Jarrett)

Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast! The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon on all major podcast platforms. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes. Today’s episode features:. Michael Wiseman joining Nick to talk all the pro...
WWE411mania.com

Details On Attendance For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, which had the Blood & Guts match, had an attendance of 1,600. The company sold 1,000 tickets, so there were 600 unpaid. The company had hoped for 2,500.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

AEW Dark: Elevation Live Coverage (5/10): Jon Moxley Vs. Danny Limelight

Welcome to Wrestling Inc’s live coverage of AEW Dark: Elevation, which airs every Monday at 7 PM EST on AEW’s YouTube Channel. Be sure to give your thoughts about tonight’s show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up to date coverage.
WWE411mania.com

Lineups For This Week’s MLW Fusion and AEW Dynamite

Both AEW Dynamite and MLW Fusion have big episodes this week, as Dynamite presents Blood and Guts while Fusion will air its season finale. That show includes:. * MLW Middleweight Championship: Lio Rush (c) vs. Myron Reed. * Richard Holliday vs. Ariel Dominguez. * Laredo Kid vs. Gringo Loco. Dynamite...
WWEPWMania

News Regarding The Production AEW Dynamite Blood and Guts

With the Blood and Guts steel cage being constructed prior the the start of AEW Dynamite’s May 5th broadcast, the first hour of the show was taped on a different night. Jacob Cohen was in attendance for the live show and noted that fans in attendance were providing crowd noise for the pre-taped matches. Scott Fishman compared the situation to audience members reacting to a viewing of the Rocky Horror Picture Show film. Prior to Dynamite starting, AEW President Tony Khan said that fans could get a refund if they didn’t like the format of the show.
WWEPWMania

AEW Dynamite Ratings Report For Blood And Guts

Wednesday’s Blood & Guts edition of AEW Dynamite drew 1.090 million viewers on TNT, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This AEW viewership is up 22.6% from last week’s show, which drew 889,000 viewers for the Blood & Guts go-home show. Dynamite ranked #1 on the Cable Top 150 this...
WWE411mania.com

Hall’s AEW Dynamite Review: 5.5.21

We are less than three weeks away from Double Or Nothing and the card is pretty much non-existent so far. You can probably guess where things are going, but it would be nice to start setting things up. Now, forget about all of that because it’s BLOOD & GUTS, which is going to be one of the biggest matches in Dynamite history, as we get an old fashioned WarGames match with the Pinnacle vs. the Inner Circle. Let’s get to it.
WWEf4wonline.com

B&V: Bryan and Vinny and Craig review AEW and NXT, plus ratings!

The MIGHTY Bryan & Vinny Show is back today with tons to talk about in our full reviews of NXT and AEW TV this week! We've got ratings notes for both shows and how we know Cinco de Mayo had an impact, thoughts on all the matches and angles including BLOOD AND GUTS, and more. A fun show as always so check it out~!
WWEPWMania

Updated AEW Dynamite Line Up For Tonight

AEW has announced that Thunder Rosa will be in action on tonight’s Dynamite show. They have not announced her opponent as of this writing. It was also revealed that Jim Ross will interview Britt Baker on tonight’s Dynamite show. Here is the updated AEW line up for tonight- -Orange Cassidy...
Combat Sports411mania.com

AEW Dynamite Pre-Show Now Streaming

AEW has released the pre-show for tonight’s big episode of Dynamite, with Alex Abrahantes and Dasha Gonzalez previewing the episode. You can see the stream below for the show, and follow along with our live coverage of tonight’s Dynamite here:
WWEf4wonline.com

Miro wins TNT Championship on AEW Dynamite

Miro is the new TNT Champion, defeating Darby Allin on tonight’s episode of Dynamite. The two had a big back and forth match, despite Allin’s injuries last week after being thrown down stairs by Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky, as well as a pre-match beatdown by Miro. The finish had Allin going for the coffin drop, but Miro grabbed him as he landed and applied the Game Over. Allin passed out, giving Miro the win.
WWEPro Wrestling Torch

VIP AUDIO 5/6 – WKH – The News: Blood & Guts rating, four week assessment of NXT and AEW ratings and show quality since NXT’s move, a plan to spark NXT viewership, tonight’s Impact TV notes with points of praise (23 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a look at the latest news including assessing NXT and AEW ratings and show quality since NXT’s move four weeks ago, Blood & Guts ratings, a specific gameplan to spark NXT viewership, notes and points of praise for tonight’s Impact TV show, and more.
WWEringsidenews.com

How Well Tickets For AEW Dynamite Sold This Week

AEW essentially promoted a one-match show for Dynamite last week with Blood & Guts. They also opened up a lot more seats for fans. They sold a vast majority of those seats last week, but it was previously reported that they aren’t selling a ton of tickets this week. Last...