Georgia State

Georgia lawmakers under investigation for handing out snacks to voters

Janesville Gazette
 7 hours ago

Even before Georgia explicitly made it illegal to hand out pizza and chips to voters waiting in line, two state legislators were accused of breaking the law for doing so. State Reps. Roger Bruce and Matthew Wilson, both Democrats, are under investigation, facing allegations they gave gifts to voters in the form of snacks. The State Election Board recently voted to refer their cases to the attorney general's office, and they're facing potential fines.

www.gazettextra.com
