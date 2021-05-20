newsbreak-logo
Song You Need To Know: GEM’s Clever Confessional “No Ordinary Days”

Rolling Stone
 9 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAustralian producer/DJ GEM addresses the need for positivity following more than a year of uncertainty. On her new single “No Ordinary Days”, penned in lockdown in Sydney’s Surry Hills, GEM tips her hat to her country-grown roots and glows with joyous pop optimism. Lyrically, it’s a clever confessional. Just take the poetic line “Wild heart, shooting stars, adventures from the back of your car”, a dizzying visual over an easy pop melody.

#Confessional#Ordinary Days#Pop Music#Soul Music#Pop Stars#New Music#Soul Train Music Awards#H E R#Abc#Universal Music#Song#Gem Tips#Joyous Pop Optimism#Rich Girl#Listeners#Adventures#Wild Heart#Downtempo#Grammy Nominated Producer#Roots
