This week's AEW Dynamite saw the company's first-ever Blood & Guts match, and by the end of the night both The Pinnacle and The Inner Circle were bloody and broken messes. But the show went off the air with MJF standing tall after winning the match for his team and promptly Chris Jericho off of the roof. The Inner Circle dominated most of the match once all five competitors from both teams had entered, causing a bloodied Friedman to run up the cage and hide on the roof. Jericho followed and the two each tried to force the other to submit to no avail.