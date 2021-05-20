newsbreak-logo
MLB

Yankees RHP Kluber has no-hitter through 6 vs. Rangers

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 6 hours ago
ARLINGTON, Texas — (AP) — New York Yankees right-hander Corey Kluber has not allowed a hit through six innings against the Texas Rangers, the team he pitched one inning for last season.

Kluber has seven strikeouts. The only runner for the Rangers was Charlie Culberson, who drew a one-out walk in the third.

There have already been five no-hitters in the big leagues this season, including Detroit Tigers right-hander Spencer Turnbull against the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night.

The first no-hitter this season was April 9 when San Diego native Joe Musgrove threw the first no-hitter in Padres history against the Rangers in Texas.

Kluber, a two-time AL Cy Young Award winner, was making his second start at the Rangers’ retractable roof stadium.

The two-time AL Cy Young winner threw just one inning in his only season with the Rangers, tearing a muscle in his shoulder during his lone start last July in the third game played in the $1.2 billion stadium. The injury didn’t require surgery but ended his season.

That scoreless inning cost the Rangers nearly $8 million — his prorated pay of $6,851,852 after they got him in a December 2019 trade from Cleveland, and the $1 million buyout of a 2021 club option. Kluber then became a free agent and signed an $11 million, one-year deal with the Yankees.

It’s about dang time. Corey Kluber had himself a day against the Detroit Tigers with a brilliant line of 8.0 IP, 0 ER, 2 Hits, 1 BBs, 10 Ks, securing the win with 20 whiffs and 34% CSW across 103 pitches. It was destined to happen — after all, it’s no longer April.