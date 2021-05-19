newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Chocolate Protein Ice Cream

By Lee Funke
fitfoodiefinds.com
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleGive this chocolate protein ice cream a try. This ice cream recipe is dairy free and made with frozen bananas, cocoa powder, chocolate protein powder, and almond milk! With 15 grams of protein per serving, it is a healthy treat too!. Chocolate Protein Ice Cream. Did you know you can...

fitfoodiefinds.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chocolate Ice Cream#Milk Chocolate#Chocolate Chips#Milk Protein#Food Drink#Chocolate Milk#Vanilla Ice Cream#Coconut Cream#Dairy Free Made#Teras Whey#Guide To Protein Powder#Instructions Place#Chocolate Protein Powder#Protein Ice#Protein Powders#Frozen Bananas#Dessert#Unsweetened Almond Milk#Ingredients#Peanut Butter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Ice Cream
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Recipesrecipes.net

Maple Bacon Ice Cream Sweet Potato Recipe

Make an easy dessert using sweet potato with this recipe. The baked dish has maple syrup and is topped with ice cream and sprinkles. Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Thoroughly clean and dry potatoes. Slice in half lengthwise. Spray potatoes liberally with...
Food & Drinksthecounter.org

Why ice cream containers became curvalicious

Your favorite ice cream probably comes in a round container. But before the 1990s, it probably was packaged in square boxes. Why the switch for the sweets? According to Vice, it all comes down to much simpler and streamlined production. Boxes require assembly before they can be filled, while cylindrical cartons arrive at plants ready to go. Consumers also found that scooping was much easier coming out of a cylindrical carton than a square box, which often mucked up their knuckles as they dug in. A few companies have revived the square packaging—partly, for nostalgia—but have experienced the same production issues manufacturers had decades ago. Ice cream also melts faster in square boxes due to additional surface area. Who knew? It seems as if cylindrical cartons will remain in our freezers. Ice cream is just too cool to be square.
Haskell County, OKstiglernews.com

Just Thinkin’: Reflections on ice cream

Can I be prejudice if I’m not aware of my prejudices? Do my prejudices make my life easier? Why do I like my prejudices so much?. But I like my prejudices. They make my life easier. A prejudice allows me to function without having to constantly get bogged down examining and reexamining every cognitive conflict I encounter.
RecipesOne Green Planet

Chocolate Crêpes With Banana Cheesecake Cream [Vegan, Grain-Free]

2 cups whole wheat flour (gluten-free or grain-free if necessary) 2 tablespoons unsweetened dark cocoa powder (or regular cocoa powder) 1 1 flax or chia egg (1 tablespoon ground flax seeds or chia seeds mixed with 3 tablespoons water) 1 teaspoon baking powder or baking soda. 1 cup non-dairy milk...
Video Gamesspoonuniversity.com

Brave Robot makes Vegan Ice Cream with Dairy

The future of vegan food is now. Brave Robot is a Bay Area company creating delicious creamy vegan ice creams with dairy, but without help from a single cow. Its ice cream is so rich and soft that at first, I was seriously skeptical that it was even vegan. The warning on the front of the pint, "Contains: Milk Allergen," didn’t help either. It was only after learning about the process of making lab synthesized dairy that I felt totally relaxed—and then, so excited.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Vice

Ice Cream Makers Are Bringing Back Vintage-Style Boxes of Ice Cream

You’re certainly familiar with the shape of a pint of ice cream. But it wasn’t always that way. In the earliest days of commercial American ice cream making, the frozen dessert came in large metal cans. This was because people didn’t really eat ice cream at home, but rather at soda fountains and ice cream parlors—popular public spaces during the Progressive Era and Prohibition. But after the rise of refrigeration in the 1930s, customers started stocking ice cream at home, and the treat became synonymous with small, rectangular paperboard cartons. Beginning in the 1930s—as Rachel Hunnicutt, a design history and theory lecturer at Parsons School of Design, put it—“the square was king.”
Food & Drinksfamilyfoodonthetable.com

S’mores Ice Cream {no churn}

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases. Please read my disclosure policy. Homemade no-churn s’mores ice cream with toasted marshmallows, graham crackers and chocolate pieces is just 15 minutes to prep and so incredibly flavorful and delicious!. My in-laws came to visit...
Notre Dame, INNotre Dame & Saint Mary Observer

Ice cream economics

Picture this: vanilla ice cream, covered in melt-in-your mouth chocolate, then a sweet, gooey caramel, all enclosed by another layer of chocolate. Ladies and gentlemen: I give you the Magnum Double Caramel Ice Cream Bar. If you’ve never experienced this culinary masterpiece, I urge you to walk to The Huddle right now and spend your precious flex points on this pinnacle of human achievement.
Food & Drinksthemanual.com

9 Best Rated Ice Cream Brands for Shakes, Cones, and Sundaes

Warm weather is finally here. We no longer have to eat ice cream shamefully out of the carton in solitude. Now that it’s hot outside, we have an excuse to proudly eat ice cream in public. The good news is, you don’t have to wait in long lines and pay for a high-priced cone at an ice cream parlor. You can find a whole carton of the grade-A frozen goodness right in your local supermarket. So dust off your ice cream scoop. We dove deep into customer reviews and ratings of ice cream brands to bring you a best-of-list for your spring and summer frozen dairy delight.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Is It True Breyers Ice Cream Doesn't Melt?

Not all scientific research has the heroic aims of tackling climate change or curing deadly diseases. Quite a lot of it — such as studying vampire trees or hunting for the Loch Ness Monster's DNA (via Live Science) — is a considerably baffling use of time. Perhaps the brains of...
Food & Drinksmashed.com

Trader Joe's New Vegan Fudge Ice Cream Bars Are Turning Heads

Lately Trader Joe's has really been upping its game when it comes to frozen desserts. From the incredibly popular cold brew boba ice cream to this latest addition, dairy-free shoppers at Trader Joe's are really excited about all the new options. Those who have tried the strawberry non-dairy oat frozen dessert from Trader Joe's, might actually have a hint as to whether or not they'll like this new treat too.
Restaurantsnews4sanantonio.com

Blue Bell releases new chocolate sheet cake ice cream flavor

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A favorite Texas dessert has inspired a new Blue Bell flavor. Chocolate Sheet Cake Ice Cream will be available in stores on Thursday. It is available in half-gallon and pint sizes for a limited time. The new flavor contains Blue Bell Milk Chocolate Ice Cream combined...
Food & Drinksleitesculinaria.com

Strawberry Buttermilk Ice Cream

This strawberry buttermilk ice cream is made with an egg-free buttermilk and cream base with strawberries and lemon mixed in. Sweet, creamy, tangy, and completely irresistible. Adapted from Chow and Alex Mezger | Jude’s Ice Cream & Desserts | Kyle Books, 2019. This strawberry buttermilk ice cream takes its dreamy,...
Recipesjamiesfeast.com

Must-Try Apple Ice Cream Pie

Apple ice cream pie is the ultimate classic dessert for the summer! Refreshing and delicious, this apple ice cream pie is so easy and simple to prepare – and you must try it. All you need is love for cooking, extra time, and a few basic ingredients. Here is the recipe:
ShoppingBHG

This Soft Serve Ice Cream Machine Makes Frozen Treats That ‘Rival Big Chains’— and It’s 46% Off

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Soft-serve ice cream is truly unlike anything else. It's creamy, smooth, and delectable. The only issue? Having to go to an ice cream shop to fulfill your sweet tooth. But if you have the Cuisinart Mix It In Serve Soft Service Ice Cream Maker, you don't even have to leave your home to indulge in your favorite chilled desserts. If you don't, it's 46 percent off on Amazon right now.
RecipesTrendHunter.com

Precut Dinosaur Cookie Doughs

The Pillsbury Dino Cutout Sugar Cookie Dough is a new offering from the brand that will provide young bakers with a fun way to create a delicious snack or dessert without having to prepare any dough from scratch. The dough comes ready to bake and is shaped into mini dinosaurs...
Shoppingslickdeals.net

6-Pack of 1.76oz Balance Bar (Cookie Dough) $3.49 w/s&s at Amazon

Clip the 25% coupon and use Subscribe and Save at Checkout. BALANCE BAR Cookie Dough, NUTRITION BARS are high protein, low glycemic bars with a delicious flavor. A tasty snack that provides 15g of protein per bar, Balance Bar Cookie Dough Nutrition Bars are a nutritious treat any time. BALANCE...
Food & Drinkspastrywishes.com

Easy Homemade Strawberry Ice Cream Without an Ice Cream Maker

You don’t need a fancy machine to make delicious ice cream at home! This homemade strawberry ice cream is creamy, refreshing and made with fresh strawberries. No eggs or ice cream maker required for this recipe!. I really love fresh strawberries, especially when they’re in season! And fresh, homemade strawberry...