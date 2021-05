Benita Albert brings us the story of Ricky Jones. You will find this one most unusual. Enjoy learning about his accomplishments while dealing with blindness. The full New York City Marathon, a 26.2-mile challenge was completed by 1999 Oak Ridge High School (ORHS) alumnus Ricky Jones twice, in 2014 and 2015. Perhaps there are other ORHS alumni who can claim a similar feat, but Ricky’s achievement must include the fact that he is totally blind. He was able to run with the guided assistance of two running partners, volunteers from the Nashville chapter of Achilles International, an organization dedicated to providing support for disabled runners. More on Ricky’s marathon experiences will be told in a part two installment of his amazing life story.