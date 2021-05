(Oblong) – The Oblong Panthers held off Hutsonville for a 9-7 win in baseball action yesterday. Panthers starting pitcher, Max Lewis, surrendered four runs on four hits over three innings, striking out four. Hayden Johnson pitched the final four frames allowing three runs on six hits and striking out seven en route to the win. Oblong totaled seven hits in the game. Grant Kidwell led Oblong accounting for two of their five stolen bases. Hutsonville had ten hits in the game. Oblong is scheduled to be back in action this afternoon for a home game against Red Hill.