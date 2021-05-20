newsbreak-logo
The Ethical Life podcast: Why are employers having such a tough time finding workers?

By Richard Kyte The Ethical Life
La Crosse Tribune
 8 hours ago

Episode 14: Richard Kyte and Scott Rada discuss why so many employers are having such a tough time filling their job openings and whether the extra federal jobless benefits are part of the reason. Next, they take a closer look at where we’re at with loosening COVID restrictions and whether vaccines are being used where the need is the greatest. And in the third segment, they try to determine whether the internet has made us meaner.

La Crosse, WInews8000.com

Deciding to go without a mask may not be simple for parents

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT)- Many people are celebrating the CDC’s announcement that fully vaccinated people can ditch their mask indoors and out. For others, especially parents, the decision to go mask-less is not that simple. There is no way to tell who is and is not vaccinated against COVI-19, but...
La Crosse, WILa Crosse Tribune

Sen Pfaff: Investing in the Care Economy helps families of all ages

One measure of a strong community is how we raise our kids and how we care for our elders. One thing nearly everyone has in common is we all have an older person in our lives who helped raise us, put food on our table, and shared our most memorable moments. Once those special people reach an age when daily tasks get more difficult and they need somebody to lean on, we want to be there for them like they were for us.
La Crosse, WInews8000.com

Local businesses and schools look to change mask policies

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT)- With the new CDC guidance on mask-wearing, La Crosse Co’s Health Advisory #2 is ending. This means county health leaders are no longer recommending people wear face coverings in public, enclosed spaces, leaving a tough decision for downtown businesses. “Some of our businesses have removed the...
La Crosse, WILa Crosse Tribune

Cheers & Jeers

CHEER: Congratulations to the Class of ‘21 graduating from colleges throughout the region. You’ve made it. And you did it through a pandemic and a most challenging time for everyone, on or off campus. Congratulations too to your families who believed in you and supported you. Good luck in your next steps.
La Crosse County, WIhometownsource.com

Stay the course, please get vaccinated

It’s been a little over a year since the COVID-19 pandemic first reached the Coulee Region. Five months ago, we started administering the first vaccines to frontline health care workers. Today, nearly 50 percent of La Crosse County residents have received at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. We are pleased to see local businesses reopening and restaurants expanding seating capacity.
La Crosse County, WInews8000.com

News 8 Now Vaccine Day

Are you feeling hesitant about getting the vaccine? Maybe you have unanswered questions about safety or its effectiveness? We can help!. News 8 Now is partnering with Mayo and Gundersen Health Systems as well as the La Crosse County Health Department for “Vaccine Day” this coming Thursday. We will be able to connect you with many different resources, including a live call center, to get your questions answered.
La Crosse, WIWinona Daily News

Noxious Weed Notice 2021

NOTICE TO DESTROY NOXIOUS WEEDS Notice is hereby given to every owner, possessor or occupier of land within the City of La Crosse, La Crosse County, Wisconsin or of every person having charge of any such lands, to cut or cause to be cut or otherwise destroy all noxious weeds, grass or other growth detrimental to the health and safety of the citizens of the community growing thereon, as often as may be necessary to prevent such grass or other detrimental growth from blooming or before they grow to a height of more than eight inches. In accordance with the Wisconsin State Statutes, sec. 66.0407, noxious weeds are as follows: Canada thistle, leafy spurge, field bindweed, any weed designated as a noxious weed by the department of natural resources by rule, and any other weeds designated as a noxious weed in City of La Crosse Municipal Code Chapter 30. If any owner, possessor or occupier shall fail to conform with the provisions of Chapter 30, it shall be the duty of the Weed Commissioner to cause all of said noxious weeds or growths to be cut down, charging the cost thereof to each piece of land, describing the same and upon nonpayment of such charges, the amounts due shall be filed with the City Clerk, who shall enter the amount chargeable to each tract of land in the next tax roll as tax on the lands upon which such weeds were destroyed, and shall be collected as all other taxes. This notice is given pursuant to Wis. Stat., sec. 66.0407 and La Crosse Municipal Code, sec. 30-4. Nikki Elsen, WCMC City Clerk 5/8, 5/11 LAC76614 WNAXLP.
La Crosse County, WILa Crosse Tribune

Our View: Nurses deserve our thanks

Six months ago, when nominations started coming in for the Tribune Person of the Year, there was strong support for nurses — all of them — serving our community during the pandemic. In fact, health care workers overall came in second to eventual Person of the Year Jennifer Rombalski, the...