The Ethical Life podcast: Why are employers having such a tough time finding workers?

NOTICE TO DESTROY NOXIOUS WEEDS Notice is hereby given to every owner, possessor or occupier of land within the City of La Crosse, La Crosse County, Wisconsin or of every person having charge of any such lands, to cut or cause to be cut or otherwise destroy all noxious weeds, grass or other growth detrimental to the health and safety of the citizens of the community growing thereon, as often as may be necessary to prevent such grass or other detrimental growth from blooming or before they grow to a height of more than eight inches. In accordance with the Wisconsin State Statutes, sec. 66.0407, noxious weeds are as follows: Canada thistle, leafy spurge, field bindweed, any weed designated as a noxious weed by the department of natural resources by rule, and any other weeds designated as a noxious weed in City of La Crosse Municipal Code Chapter 30. If any owner, possessor or occupier shall fail to conform with the provisions of Chapter 30, it shall be the duty of the Weed Commissioner to cause all of said noxious weeds or growths to be cut down, charging the cost thereof to each piece of land, describing the same and upon nonpayment of such charges, the amounts due shall be filed with the City Clerk, who shall enter the amount chargeable to each tract of land in the next tax roll as tax on the lands upon which such weeds were destroyed, and shall be collected as all other taxes. This notice is given pursuant to Wis. Stat., sec. 66.0407 and La Crosse Municipal Code, sec. 30-4. Nikki Elsen, WCMC City Clerk 5/8, 5/11 LAC76614 WNAXLP.