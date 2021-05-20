newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Yankees RHP Kluber has no-hitter through 8 vs. Rangers

Posted by 
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 6 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N7y3S_0a5AEcZf00

ARLINGTON, Texas — (AP) — New York Yankees right-hander Corey Kluber has not allowed a hit through eight innings against the Texas Rangers, the team the two-time American League Cy Young Award winner pitched one inning for last season.

Kluber, who has never thrown a no-hitter, has nine strikeouts, and has thrown 64 of 93 pitches for strikes. The only runner for the Rangers was Charlie Culberson, who drew a one-out walk in the third.

There have already been five no-hitters in the big leagues this season, including Detroit Tigers right-hander Spencer Turnbull against the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night. There haven't been no-hitters thrown on consecutive days since 1969.

The first no-hitter this season was April 9 when San Diego native Joe Musgrove threw the first no-hitter in Padres history against the Rangers in Texas.

Kluber was making his second start at the Rangers’ retractable roof stadium.

The two-time AL Cy Young winner threw just one inning in his only season with the Rangers, tearing a muscle in his shoulder during his lone start last July in the third game played in the $1.2 billion stadium. The injury didn’t require surgery but ended his season.

That scoreless inning cost the Rangers nearly $8 million — his prorated pay of $6,851,852 after they got him in a December 2019 trade from Cleveland, and the $1 million buyout of a 2021 club option. Kluber then became a free agent and signed an $11 million, one-year deal with the Yankees.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
32K+
Followers
48K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Corey Kluber
Person
Joe Musgrove
Person
Charlie Culberson
Person
Spencer Turnbull
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Texas Rangers#The Seattle Mariners#Cleveland#Padres History#Consecutive Days#No Hitters#Arlington#San Diego#Surgery#Strikes#Rhp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBMLB

Kluber holds his own as Cy greats lock horns

NEW YORK -- The pitching matchup lived up to expectations, seeing a pair of multiple-time Cy Young Award winners lug their hardware to the Yankee Stadium mound on an afternoon in which runs projected to be at a premium. Corey Kluber held his own, but Max Scherzer proved to be nearly unhittable.
MLBRealGM

Corey Kluber Strikes Out 10 To Earn 100th Win

Corey Kluber struck out 10 batters for the 100th victory of his Major League career as the New York Yankees defeated the Detroit Tigers on Sunday. It was his most dominant performance since 2018. Before last month, Kluber had pitched one inning since May 1, 2019, due to a broken forearm when hit by a comebacker and a torn shoulder muscle.
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

Who’s the Yankees’ MVP? Don’t laugh, it might be Brian Cashman | 3 observations

The way the Yankees’ season started out, people were leaving them for dead when they were 5-10, which was exactly 9.26% of the way into a 162-game season. A lot of fans were so angry you’d have thought they were 50-100. All it took was two good weeks to get out of that five-under .500 hole, and look at them now. The Yankees are 14-14, just 2 ½ games out of first place and surging.
MLBMorning Times

New York plays Houston, aims to build on Kluber's solid showing

Houston Astros (15-13, second in the AL West) vs. New York Yankees (14-14, fourth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Zack Greinke (2-1, 3.44 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 27 strikeouts) Yankees: Domingo German (2-2, 4.05 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 19 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -118, Astros +101; over/under is 9...
MLBlindyssports.com

Corey Kluber faces Max Scherzer in Yanks-Nats matchup

New York Yankees right-hander Corey Kluber continues his attempt at a career renaissance when the three-time All-Star and two-time Cy Young Award winner toes the rubber against Washington Nationals ace Max Scherzer on Saturday afternoon. Kluber (2-2, 3.03 ERA), arrived in New York on a one-year, $11 million deal two...
MLBelitesportsny.com

New York Yankees: Corey Kluber wins AL Player of the Week

Corey Kluber parlayed two quality starts into being named AL Player of the Week with the New York Yankees. New York Yankees right-hander Corey Kluber was in top form last week and was rewarded accordingly. Per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com, the two-time Cy Young winner is the latest AL Player of the Week.
MLBPinstripe Alley

Around the Empire: Yankees news - 5/3/21

MLB.com | Bryan Hoch: As noted here yesterday, the Yankees revealed their minor league team assignments for Triple-A Scranton, Double-A Somerset, High-A Hudson Valley, and Low-A Tampa, which will all begin play on Tuesday. One name who everyone was searching for the lists was No. 1 prospect Jasson Dominguez, who will instead begin 2021 in extended spring training. As Yankees player development director Kevin Reese noted back in March, the 18-year-old is incredibly talented but has yet to play a single game stateside. Since he was robbed of Rookie ball in 2020 by the pandemic, that seems to be the most likely eventual destination. Give him time. Let him cook.
MLBarcamax.com

Max Scherzer dominates, but Yankees hang around to win in extras

NEW YORK — The Yankees were not going out without a fight. They won game two of their three-game series against the Washington Nationals, 4-3, Saturday at Yankee Stadium in the 11th inning, more than six hours after the first pitch was originally scheduled. And it was Gleyber Torres who came away with the walk-off hit in the eleventh hour.
MLBRecord-Journal

Kluber shines, Yanks sweep

NEW YORK — Corey Kluber was so good, he even smiled. The right-hander handcuffed Detroit batters Sunday to earn his 100th career win with his most dominant performance since 2018. The pitcher nicknamed Klubot for his robot-like demeanor grinned when congratulated in the dugout after his final inning. “I'm not...
MLBLeader-Telegram

Gio Urshela's three-run homer powers Yankees past Orioles, 5-4

BALTIMORE — Gio Urshela was hobbling around third base on Thursday night and as expected not in the lineup Friday afternoon. Aaron Boone, however, insisted that the third baseman could very much be a factor in Friday night’s game. It was almost like the manager had a premonition. Urshela crushed...
MLBPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Yanks rally past Nats 4-3 in 10th, Scherzer strikes out 14

NEW YORK — (AP) — Gleyber Torres’ tying single in the ninth inning and a winning infield single in the 11th helped the New York Yankees overcame Max Scherzer’s commanding 14-strikeout performance to beat the Washington Nationals 4-3 Saturday. Scherzer allowed two hits in 7 1/3 innings, but the Yankees...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Yankees place OF Giancarlo Stanton (quad) on 10-day IL

New York Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left quad strain, the team announced Monday. The move is made retroactive to May 14. Stanton, 31, is batting .282 with nine homers and 24 RBIs in 33 games this season. The former National League...
MLBpitcherlist.com

Corey of the Year

It’s about dang time. Corey Kluber had himself a day against the Detroit Tigers with a brilliant line of 8.0 IP, 0 ER, 2 Hits, 1 BBs, 10 Ks, securing the win with 20 whiffs and 34% CSW across 103 pitches. It was destined to happen — after all, it’s no longer April.
MLBrotoballer.com

Return to Form: Veteran Pitchers to Believe In

We're always told that you can't teach an old dog new tricks, but sometimes I think we're selling old dogs short. With increased age brings wisdom and the know-how to attack life's problems in new ways. Nowhere is that likely more the case than with MLB pitchers. Often young pitchers...
MLBlindyssports.com

Carlos Correa aims to guide Astros to sweep of Rangers

The expectations for Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa likely will remain elevated through the remainder of his prime, a byproduct of his being the first overall selection in the 2012 draft. Thus far this season, extraordinary results had eluded Correa. He began the Astros’ current homestand having gone hitless over...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Rays bring four-game winning streak to Baltimore

The Tampa Bay Rays carry their winning ways north to Baltimore for Tuesday's opener of a three-game series with the Orioles. Hosting both New York clubs last week, the Rays didn't start their six-game homestand on the right foot. But after scoring just one run in two losses to the Yankees, the Rays scored nine runs to win that series' finale on Thursday and added 22 more runs during a weekend sweep of the Mets.
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

Astros extend winning streak, hang on to defeat Rangers

Carlos Correa and Kyle Tucker slugged two-run home runs while Luis Garcia earned his first career victory as the Houston Astros claimed a 6-5 victory over the Texas Rangers on Saturday. The Astros improved to 16-2 against Texas at Minute Maid Park since the start of the 2019 season and...