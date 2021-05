The Cook County Vikings faced three teams last week, starting with the tough team from Esko at home on Tuesday, May 4. Esko is ranked number 8 in the state in their class, which is actually a class above School District 166. The Vikings scored first, but were unable to sustain the momentum. Although it was a loss of 4-1, Coach Arleigh Jorgenson it was a good game overall against a really good team.