'The Blacklist' Season 8 Episode 18 Spoilers: Will Townsend Kill Agnes? Liz's Daughter Is In Danger

 6 hours ago
WARNING: This article contains some spoilers for The Blacklist season 8 episode 17. Read at your own risk. Liz Keen's (Megan Boone) life remains in danger in the upcoming The Blacklist season 8 episode 18. Ivan Stepanov (David E. Harrison), who's initially known as the Friend from the East, managed to turn Neville Townsend (Reg Rogers) against her. Now, her life is on the line, as well as the people close to her.

