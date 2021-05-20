newsbreak-logo
Scottsdale, AZ

2021 Division I men's golf championship participants announced

 16 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Committee announced today the 156 participants that will compete in the 2021 NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championships. The top five teams and the top individual not on those teams from each of the six regional sites — Noblesville, Ind.; Tallahassee, Fla.; Stillwater, Okla.; Kingston Springs, Tenn.; Albuquerque, NM.; Cle Elum, Wash. — have advanced to compete at the finals which will be held May 28-June 2 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz. The championships are being hosted by Arizona State and The Thunderbirds.

