2021 Division I men's golf championship participants announced
INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Committee announced today the 156 participants that will compete in the 2021 NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championships. The top five teams and the top individual not on those teams from each of the six regional sites — Noblesville, Ind.; Tallahassee, Fla.; Stillwater, Okla.; Kingston Springs, Tenn.; Albuquerque, NM.; Cle Elum, Wash. — have advanced to compete at the finals which will be held May 28-June 2 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz. The championships are being hosted by Arizona State and The Thunderbirds.www.ncaa.com