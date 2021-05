Players at the French Open will be allowed a daily one-hour window outside their social-distancing bubble. Tournament director Guy Forget says players will have the chance to get out for a jog or enjoy some fresh air. Forget says players are “extremely aware of the danger” caused by the coronavirus pandemic and won’t be put under surveillance during their stay in the French capital. The traditional French Open schedule has been disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic for the second year in a row. First-round matches were initially scheduled to start on May 23 but will now get underway on May 30.