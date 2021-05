This time a year ago, state officials were considering how much spending they’d have to cut because the COVID-19 pandemic had flattened Georgia’s economy. On Wednesday, Gov. Brian Kemp’s office announced the state had taken in $2.5 billion more in taxes — mostly from rising income and retail sales — during the first 10 months of the fiscal year than in the same period last year. That makes it likely the state will run a huge surplus in fiscal 2021, which ends June 30.