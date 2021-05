COVID-19 shut down sports in March of 2020, many high school student-athletes across the country struggled. They urged to play the sports they loved so much, but could not do so. Almost a year later, the California Interscholastic Federation announced in February 2021 that outdoor sports could have a season. With health and safety protocols in place, student-athletes were finally allowed to get back to the field. Ava Brand has more on high school athletes and their passion to play.