Amazing animals living in American cities

As the animal welfare nonprofit The Humane League tells it, the lives of chickens raised for food are short and grim. In its new report, "The Price of a Slice," The Humane League described how some chickens raised in factory farms are bred to grow so large, so quickly, they can barely stand. In any case, the birds are packed so closely together that they can barely move, either. The chickens stand in their own filth, with the lights almost always on to keep them awake and eating until they head to slaughter. Many chickens survive the "live-shackle" slaughtering method factory farms use, only to be boiled alive.