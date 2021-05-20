newsbreak-logo
Former Colorado Officers Who Arrested A 73-Year-Old Woman With Dementia Face Charges

By Vanessa Romo
NPR
 6 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleMultiple charges have been filed against two former Colorado police officers for their roles in the arrest of a 73-year-old woman with dementia last year. The charges were filed on Wednesday against former Loveland Police Department officers Austin Hopp and Daria Jalali, who arrested and booked Karen Garner as she was walking home from a local Walmart after failing to pay for about $14 worth of merchandise.

