Souderton seniors come together for final home win. HARLEYSVILLE >> It wasn't the season Ryan Kagarise and his fellow seniors envisioned, but they kept fighting through it. Souderton baseball had its ups and downs and a few more downs than ups have the 2019 PIAA Class 6A champions all but out of the postseason picture but the team is still looking to finish strong. It was a similar case for Kagarise, who endured a rough slump mid-season but battled his way back into the lineup and near the top of the team's RBI leaderboard.